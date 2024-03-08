The Arizona Wildcats will take the 405 South to the 10 East as they head to the Galen Center on Saturday to face the USC Trojans in the regular-season finale. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, and make an Arizona-USC prediction while showing you how to watch.
Arizona destroyed the UCLA Bruins 88-65 on Thursday at Paulie Pavilion. They exploded to a 44-27 halftime lead. In the end, they kept their foot on the gas and won the game handily. KJ Lewis led the way with 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the floor. Additionally, Caleb Love added 17 points. Jaden Bradley had 13 points. Meanwhile, Pelle Larson had 12 points. Kylan Boswell finished with 10 points. Amazingly, the Wildcats won the game easily depsite two of their stars struggling. Oumar Ballo had nine points, while Keshad Johnson had seven points while shooting 2 for 7.
The Wildcats shot 51.9 percent from the field, including 39 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they made 76.7 percent of their chances from the free-throw line (23 for 30). They also held UCLA to 39 percent shooting, including 33.3 percent from the triples (6 for 15). Moreover, they won the board battle 35-23. Arizona won despite not blocking a single shot.
USC defeated Arizona State 81-73 on Thursday at the Galen Center. It was a 33-3 halftime tie. Later, the Trojans pulled away in the second half. Boogie Ellis led the way with 28 points while shooting 8 for 12 from the floor. Additionally, Kobe Johnson had 15 points while shooting 5 for 9. DJ Rodman had 11 points and six rebounds. Ultimately, the Trojans thrived despite a bad night from Isaiah Collier, who had just eight points while shooting 2 for 6. It was another bad night for Bronny James, who went 0 for 2 from the floor.
USC shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they made 83.3 percent of their free-throw chances. Ultimately, they won the board battle 30-17. The Trojans also overcame 13 turnovers.
The Wildcats have won six in a row, including an 82-67 win over the Trojans at home on January 17, 2024.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona-USC Odds
Arizona: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -480
USC: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +360
Over: 159.5 (-110)
Under: 159.5 (-110)
How to Watch Arizona vs. USC, Bronny James
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Wildcats come into this showdown with a 20-10 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 18-10 against the spread as the favorite. Arizona is 7-3 against the spread as the road team. Furthermore, they are 5-3 against the spread as the road favorite. The Wildcats are also 11-8 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Love has been good recently. Amazingly, he has scored at least 20 points in 3 of 5 games. He is very efficient at getting to the basket and will be the top option. Larsson was solid again with his shots despite not playing many minutes, going 4 for 8. Therefore, expect him to take advantage of his chances. Ballo is a rebounding machine. Remarkably, he has hit double figures on the boards in 9 of 10 games. Expect him to take charge in this game.
Johnson struggled to shoot in this game. Yet, he still managed 11 rebounds. Boswell was efficient. Moreover, he has shot 17 for 24 over his last three games, hitting shots at a remarkable 70 percent clip. But what makes this team so special is all the amazing depth they have. Two of their top scorers in the UCLA victory aren't even among their top scorers. With the Pac-12 conference title clinched, we may see more of them.
Arizona will cover the spread if they continue shooting at an amazing rate. Then, they need to contain Ellis and Collier. They also cannot forget about Rodman.
Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win
USC enters this game with a 14-16 record against the spread. They are also 5-8 against the spread as the underdog, 6-8 at the Galen Center, and 0-2 against the spread when they have been the home underdog. The Trojans are also 9-10 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Collier did not have his best showing after multiple big games. Unfortunately, he crashed back down to Earth. Look for the Trojans to try and get him a better workload. Ellis was the best player on the court and will try and replicate what he did. Johnson thrived again and will definitely attempt to recreate it. But the biggest story lately is the emergence of Rodman. Not only is he scoring more, but he is starting to dominate the boards. Sadly, the same cannot be said for James. He has gone scoreless over his past two games.
USC will cover the spread if they can start hot and shoot the ball well. Then, they have to play the best defense of their lives to stop Arizona.
Final Arizona-USC Prediction & Pick
Let's get this out of the way. Arizona is far superior to USC. They would destroy them in 99 percent of their games. However, you also need to consider that they have already clinched the Pac-12 conference. We're not saying they will rest players. But surely, some of their players may be on a minutes restriction. They don't have anything to play for. Conversely, the Trojans still have something to play for, as they can boost their positioning. Also, keep in mind that the last time these two met, the Trojans lost by only six points. The current line is hovering between 12-14. Arizona likely wins it based on talent alone. But prepare to be shocked as the Trojans keep it close and cover the spread.
Final Arizona-USC Prediction & Pick: USC +9.5 (-110)