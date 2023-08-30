All eyes of the college sports world are currently on college football as the season just started, but that means that the start of college basketball is slowly approaching as well. It is expected to be another exciting season for Arkansas basketball and head coach Eric Musselman who has had the Razorbacks playing great basketball in recent years. Last season, Arkansas earned an eight seed in the NCAA tournament after finishing the regular season with a 19-12 record. The Razorbacks defeated Illinois basketball and #1 seed Kansas basketball before falling to the eventual national champion, UConn basketball, in the Sweet 16. Hopes are high heading into the 2023 season, and Arkansas just received a major injury update regarding Trevon Brazile.

Trevon Brazile is currently battling a knee injury, but he is expected to be good to go when the start of the season rolls around, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein. There is no exact timetable for when his return will be, but Brazile is apparently “doing more and more each day”, so that's a terrific sign for Razorbacks fans.

Last season, Brazile was only able to play in nine games before he went down with the injury. The Razorbacks forward averaged 11.8 PPG and six RPG in those nine games. He is expected to be a crucial player for the Arkansas squad in 2023.

Brazile was with Missouri basketball before transferring to Arkansas. In his last full season, he averaged 6.6 PPG and 5.1 RPG for the Tigers.

If Brazile can stay healthy this season, he should be able to put up good numbers for Arkansas and help his team get back into the NCAA Tournament.