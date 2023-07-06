Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have settled their divorce. It's been three years since they filed for divorce, and now they've wrapped their divorce settlement on June 20. They also reached an agreement on their property, spousal and child support, per Us Weekly.

Armie Hammer will pay Elizabeth Chambers $1,500 per month in child support for their two kids: daughter Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6. That amount was set because he “does not have the income” to pay any more. The pair agreed to waive spousal support.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the documents read.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Call Me By Your Name star and TV personality separated in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they said at the time. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

Hammer later became involved in a sexual assault case after multiple women came forward. One woman in particular, who went unnamed, accused the actor of rape in 2017. After a two year investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the sexual assault charges.

Chambers broke her silence about the claims in February 2021. “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”