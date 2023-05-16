Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

As we all know, Piers Morgan is a lifelong Arsenal supporter. And just like many other Gunners fans this past weekend, Morgan was furious after the club lost 3-0 to Brighton and essentially threw their title aspirations away, with Man City now four points clear with a game in hand.

But, it’s what Morgan said Tuesday on Twitter that opened a lot of eyes across social media. When responding to a fan who said “Where is Ronaldo?”, Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo, who he also adores, was keen on joining the North Londoners in January after his ugly Manchester United exit.

Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season – as he was keen to do btw – we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters. https://t.co/nxRhDCONRC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 16, 2023

Morgan believes Ronaldo would’ve come in, banged in goals, and made the difference for Arsenal in their title pursuit. Who knows, maybe it could’ve happened. But the reality is it didn’t and the Gunners are now almost certain to finish as runners-up to City.

Even without Ronaldo, they had every opportunity to seal the deal but essentially threw away the trophy over the last few weeks, even sitting eight points ahead with eight games to go at one point. It’s wildly disappointing considering the fantastic campaign the Gunners had.

As for Cristiano, he isn’t exactly having the best time in Saudi Arabia. Some fans called for his deportation after a “disrespectful” gesture towards a group of Lionel Messi supporters who were yelling at the Portuguese star. Nevertheless, the striker still has 12 goals in 13 appearances for Al-Nassr. With a little luck, we could see Messi line up for Al-Hilal next season, setting the scene for the two rivals to go head-to-head once again.