Contender Series Week 9: Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf continues with the featured bout between Artem Vakhitov and Islem Masraf in the heavyweight division. Vakhitov comes into this fight winning each of his last two fights meanwhile, Masraf is undefeated winning all three of his professional fights as he makes his Contender Series debut this week. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Vakhitov-Masraf prediction and pick.

Artem Vakhitov (2-1) was the last person to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing which has given him a ton of hype coming into his highly anticipated debut on this week’s episode of the Contender Series. He comes into this fight winning his last two fights both by KO/TKO in under two minutes. Vakhitov will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his former foe Pereira and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Islem Masraf this Tuesday night.

Islem Masraf (3-0) is an undefeated heavyweight prospect fighting out of France who’s won all three of his professional bouts. He’s finished all three of his opponents which consist of two knockouts and one submission. Masraf will look to remain unbeaten and secure his spot on the UFC roster when he takes on Artem Vakhitov on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Artem Vakhitov-Islem Masraf Odds

Artem Vakhitov: -620

Islem Masraf: +400

Why Artem Vakhitov Will Win

Artem Vakhitov’s upcoming bout against Islem Masraf on Dana White’s Contender Series is poised to be a showcase of elite striking prowess that will likely earn the former Glory light heavyweight champion a coveted UFC contract.

Vakhitov’s kickboxing background, including his victory over current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, gives him a significant edge. This high-level experience against world-class opponents will prove invaluable in the Octagon, where striking often dictates the pace and outcome of fights.

With back-to-back first-round finishes in his MMA career, Vakhitov has demonstrated his ability to adapt his striking to the multifaceted world of mixed martial arts. This finishing power, combined with his technical proficiency, is exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees.

While Masraf is undefeated, his experience pales in comparison to Vakhitov’s. The Russian’s superior striking technique and fight IQ will likely overwhelm Masraf, who has yet to face an opponent of Vakhitov’s caliber.

Vakhitov’s transition from kickboxing to MMA mirrors that of successful UFC fighters like Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. His refined striking skills, honed against world-class opponents, make him an immediate threat in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Given these factors, Vakhitov is primed not only to defeat Masraf but to do so in spectacular fashion, securing his place in the UFC roster.

Why Islem Masraf Will Win

Islem Masraf is poised to upset former Glory light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov at Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, potentially earning himself a coveted UFC contract.

At just 24 years old, Masraf brings explosive power and unbridled enthusiasm to the Octagon. His perfect 3-0 professional record, with all wins coming by stoppage, showcases his finishing ability and hunger for victory.

Masraf competes as a heavyweight, tipping the scales at 260 pounds. This significant size advantage could prove crucial against the smaller Vakhitov, who usually weighs around 210 pounds.

While Vakhitov’s kickboxing pedigree is impressive, Masraf’s well-rounded MMA skillset may be better suited for the multifaceted nature of the sport. His ability to mix striking with grappling could catch the kickboxing specialist off guard.

Flying under the radar, Masraf has less pressure and expectations, allowing him to fight freely and potentially catch Vakhitov off-guard. This underdog status often fuels spectacular performances on the Contender Series.

Given these factors, don’t be surprised if Masraf secures a dramatic upset victory, impressing Dana White enough to earn that life-changing UFC contract.

Final Artem Vakhitov-Islem Masraf Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing Contender Series matchup, Artem Vakhitov’s world-class striking pedigree will clash with Islem Masraf’s raw power and size advantage. While Vakhitov’s technical prowess and experience against elite competition cannot be overlooked, Masraf’s youth, hunger, and MMA-specific skills could prove to be the x-factor.

Expect Vakhitov to dominate the striking exchanges early, but Masraf’s size and potential grappling advantage may come into play as the fight progresses. The bout will likely be a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters having their moments. Ultimately, Vakhitov’s superior technique and fight IQ should prevail, earning him a hard-fought decision victory and a UFC contract, but don’t be shocked if Masraf pulls off an upset.

Final Artem Vakhitov-Islem Masraf Prediction & Pick: Artem Vakhitov (-620)