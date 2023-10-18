Can artificial intelligence really be better at predicting this year's Super Bowl than expects?

While most people turn to ChatGPT for answers on almost everything, this is beyond the software's capabilities. ChatGPT can give you answers to the greatest NBA players of all time and help you with your homework, but ChatGPT is unable to make predictions. In this test, Google's AI (Bard) was asked to predict the 2024 Super Bowl.

His answer? The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

At first glance, not seeing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl is odd, especially after all the publicity Travis Kelce has received dating Taylor Swift. Does Bard also predict the Kelce and Swift romance not to last by February 2024?

Making sense of AI's 2024 Super Bowl matchup

Going back to the matchup between the Bills and Eagles, the answer isn't far-fetched. When Super Bowl odds were released just before the season, the Eagles and Bills had the second- and third-best chance to win, respectively. Bard predicts that this will be the year Josh Allen finally gets over the hump, while the Eagles heading to back-to-back Super Bowls isn't much of a surprise given the depth of their roster.

Comparing Bard's answers with ESPN's analysts

Right after the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years, 10 ESPN analysts were asked to predict the 2024 Super Bowl. Four of the analysts believe the Chiefs will head back to the Big Game, but will face the San Francisco 49ers (all four also predict the Chiefs to win it all).

Another four went with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the game, while two others chose the Eagles. Of all the NFC teams, the 49ers were the most popular pick to make it, receiving 7-of-10 votes to be in Vegas next February.

Like with every list, there’s always one outlier. In choosing teams to make the Super Bowl, one analyst had Tua Tagovailoa making the leap to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first championship in 50 years.

After gathering all the data from AI and humans to choose the winner for Super Bowl 58, the matchup everyone wants to see is the Chiefs and 49ers.

By asking Bard to simulate 100 matchups between the Chiefs and 49ers, the Chiefs will have a 70% chance to win if this matchup were to happen.