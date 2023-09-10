Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis posted an apology video to address the criticism surrounding the character letters they wrote in support of Danny Masterson during his recent rape trial.

Their statement came in the aftermath of Masterson's sentencing to 30 years to life in prison. This is for two rape convictions dating back to 2003. The character letters they had written were made public after the sentencing.

In an Instagram video message, Kutcher acknowledged the pain their letters had caused and shed light on the purpose behind them.

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

The That 70's Show actors both reveal that they wrote the letters at the request of Masterson's family, aiming to offer the judge additional insights into the person they had known for a quarter of a century. With the intention of influencing the sentencing.

Kunis also voiced their unwavering support for the victims of sexual assault. While making it clear that their letters were not intended to question the integrity of the legal system or the decisions made by the jury.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' apology video reassured the public that their intentions were never to discredit the victims.

Both expressed heartfelt sympathy for all those who have endured sexual assault, abuse, or rape.

In their letters, Kutcher praised Masterson as a positive and honest person. While Kunis emphasized Masterson's exceptional qualities as a friend. Both also applauded his ‘drug-free' life, which is in contrast to the testimonies of his victims.

Danny Masterson is currently under 24-hour surveillance in jail, awaiting transfer to a California State prison.