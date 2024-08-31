Team USA gymnast Simone Biles is proving she's as versatile an athlete as it gets. Biles threw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game, then struck a pose for the cameras. Her pose is getting a perfect score from her Team USA coach, per Athlon Sports.

Team USA coach Cecile Landi absolutely loved what she saw from her pupil on Friday. She took to her Instagram story to salute Biles' performance.

Biles appeared at an Astros-Kansas City Royals game, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Astros went on to win the contest, 3-2, so Biles' appearance brought good luck to the team. Astros fans also celebrated jubilantly after Biles' performance.

Houston is now 73-62 on the season following the win. The Astros are first in the American League West division.

Simone Biles soared for Team USA at the Paris Olympics

Biles turned in a marvelous performance at the Paris Olympics this summer for Team USA. She won a gold medal along with the women's gymnastics team in Paris. Overall, Biles left the City of Lights with three gold medals and a silver. The gymnast is now an 11-time Olympic medalist.

Biles has become such a popular sports figure in America that she is winning the respect of other athletes. Astros infielder John Singleton asked for an autograph with Biles following her ceremonial first pitch. The two also posed for a photo before the Astros game Friday. Biles wore an Astros hat, supporting the team before the game, along with a “Space City” shirt. She also donned some amazing white cowboy boots.

The Olympic gymnast may not be done, either. Biles is leaving the door open to competing for Team USA again in 2028, when the city of Los Angeles hosts the Olympic games.

“You never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf, so you just never know,” Biles said, per Yahoo Sports. “I’m just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

Team USA fans are definitely hoping Biles returns for another games. It would make it an even more enjoyable experience, to see an American gymnast competing on her home turf for even more Olympics medals. A number of celebrities and politicians voiced their support for Biles in Paris. Olympic gold medalist and swimmer Michael Phelps was left in awe of some of her work.

Houston is back in action on Saturday, against the Royals. The game's set to start at 7:10 Eastern. The Astros hope Biles returns soon, as her appearance led to a victory for the club.