Yusei Kikuchi will take the mound for the Astros in game one of their series with the Angels on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Angels prediction and pick.

Astros-Angels Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Samuel Aldegheri

Yusei Kikuchi (8-9) with a 4.31 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Yusei Kikuchi picked up the win Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits over six innings in an 11-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out six without walking a batter.

2024 Road Splits: Yusei Kikuchi has been better on the road since being traded to the Astros where he has given up 6 runs on 9 hits in 17.2 innings pitched.

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Samuel Aldegheri earned the win in Friday's 5-1 victory over Texas, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

2024 Home Splits: Samuel Aldegheri has been solid in limited action at home with a 3.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in just 5 innings pitched.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Angels Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -210

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Houston Astros head to Angel Stadium to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, all signs point to a strong performance from Yusei Kikuchi and a potential road victory for the visiting team.

Kikuchi has been a revelation for the Astros this season, showcasing improved command and a diverse pitch mix that has kept hitters off balance. His ability to generate swings and misses with his cutter and changeup, coupled with a fastball that's touching the mid-90s, has resulted in an impressive 3.28 ERA and 10.2 K/9 rate through 14 starts.

On the other side, the Angels will send Samuel Aldegheri to the mound, a rookie who has struggled to find consistency in his first taste of big-league action. With a tendency to issue walks, Aldegheri may find himself in trouble against a potent Astros lineup.

Houston's offense, led by the dynamic duo of Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, has been clicking lately, averaging over 5 runs per game in their last 10 outings. Their ability to work counts and capitalize on mistakes should prove challenging for the inexperienced Aldegheri.

While the Angels have shown flashes of brilliance this season, their inconsistent pitching and recent offensive struggles make them vulnerable against a well-rounded Astros team. Los Angeles has dropped 7 of their last 10 games, further highlighting their current woes.

Given Kikuchi's strong form, the Astros' offensive firepower, and the Angels' recent struggles, expect Houston to come away with a convincing road victory on Friday night, potentially extending their lead in the AL West standings.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Los Angeles Angels prepare to host the Houston Astros on Friday, there's a palpable sense of excitement surrounding rookie pitcher Samuel Aldegheri. The Italian-born left-hander is coming off a historic performance, securing his first major league victory in impressive fashion against the Texas Rangers last week.

Aldegheri's debut win was no fluke, as he demonstrated remarkable poise and command, allowing just one run on three hits over six innings while striking out seven. This breakout performance suggests that the 22-year-old is quickly adapting to the big leagues and could prove to be a formidable opponent for the Astros.

While Yusei Kikuchi has been solid for Houston this season, the Angels' home-field advantage and the momentum from Aldegheri's recent success could tip the scales in their favor. The Angels' offense, led by the likes of Logan O'Hoppe, who recently crushed a three-run homer, has shown flashes of potency that could challenge Kikuchi.

Moreover, the Angels' Taylor Ward brings a season-best 16-game on-base streak into this matchup, indicating that the team's bats are heating up at the right time. This offensive consistency, combined with Aldegheri's promising arm, gives the Angels a strong chance to upset the Astros.

The energy at Angel Stadium, buoyed by the excitement of witnessing a potential new star in Aldegheri, could provide the extra edge needed to secure a victory. If Aldegheri can replicate his previous performance and the Angels' offense capitalizes on their recent momentum, they stand a good chance of outdueling Kikuchi and the Astros in this intriguing Friday night matchup.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick

In Friday's matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels, expect a closely contested battle with intriguing storylines on both sides. Yusei Kikuchi's experience and recent form give the Astros an edge in pitching, but Samuel Aldegheri's impressive debut for the Angels adds an element of unpredictability. The Astros' potent lineup, led by Alvarez and Altuve, will test the young Aldegheri, while the Angels' offense, buoyed by Ward's on-base streak and O'Hoppe's power, will look to solve Kikuchi. Ultimately, the Astros' overall consistency and depth may prove too much for the Angel as Houston edges out a competitive game that showcases promising moments from both teams.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (-128), Over 8.5 (-118)