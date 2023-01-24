The Oakland Athletics made a significant splash late into MLB free agency, agreeing to terms with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar on a one-year deal. The deal is agreed to, pending a physical, and will see the former Brewers All-Star compete for at-bats on a rebuilding A’s squad. According to Bob Nightengale, Aguilar will pocket $3 million in the one-year deal with the Athletics.

It’s an interesting addition for the Athletics, and the early expectation is that he could be a trade piece for the organization at the MLB trade deadline. With the A’s in rebuild mode, Aguilar could potentially fetch them a low-end prospect if he has a serviceable season in Oakland.

Aguilar joining the Athletics marks his sixth MLB destination across a nine-year career. The 32-year-old slugger has spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays. His best season came back in 2018 when he made the All-Star Game with the Brewers. That year, Aguilar slashed .274/.352/.539 with 35 home runs, 108 RBI, and 80 runs.

He’s topped 20 home runs just one time since, and had a -1.0 WAR across 129 games with the Marlins and Orioles last season. He’ll be hoping to turn things around in Oakland, where he’ll compete with Seth Brown among others for playing time at first base.

Expectations for Aguilar with the Athletics aren’t particularly high, but he could potentially end up being a valuable addition to a contending team looking to fortify the roster for a World Series push down the stretch in 2023.