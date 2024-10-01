In this week's Thursday Night Football matchup, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will host NFC South division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1).

The Falcons are coming off yet another nail-biter against the New Orleans Saints. In a game where Atlanta didn’t score a single offensive touchdown, they needed help from a New Orleans pass interference call that set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal.

Last week was a must-win for the Falcons, as falling to 1-3 was simply not an option. Week 5 feels just as crucial, especially since the Falcons' only losses so far have come at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The challenge could be even greater this Thursday—marking Atlanta's third primetime matchup of the season—when the Buccaneers come to town. Baker Mayfield and company handled the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend and look poised to capture their fourth consecutive NFC South title this season.

Could this be the week Atlanta finally earns a winning record for the first time this season? Let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Falcons against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5.

Youngwoe Koo kicks at least three field goals

The hero from last week’s win was undoubtedly Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo. Koo has been instrumental since taking over for Falcons legend Matt Bryant. A lifetime 89.1% kicker, Koo has never missed more than five field goals in a single season. This year, he's a perfect 9-for-9, including a career-long 58-yarder last week that help seal the victory for Atlanta.

Given the Falcons' offensive struggles at times this season, Koo will likely play a key role in their scoring opportunities on Thursday night, just as he has all season. Expect him to successfully make three field goals.

Bijan Robinson scores a receiving touchdown

Falcons fans have been eagerly waiting for Bijan Robinson to find the end zone again this season. A holding call on left tackle Jake Matthews last week wiped out what would have been Robinson's second touchdown of the season, extending his unfortunate scoring drought.

While many expect Robinson to score on the ground, given his versatility, his second touchdown could very well come through the air. Robinson is currently tied for third on the team in receptions, with 15 catches totaling 135 yards. Notably, he leads the entire team in yards after the catch with 173, making him a dangerous option in the passing game.

Falcons rush for at least 100 yards

One of the more alarming stats for the Falcons this season has been their lack of a running game, which could be attributed to injuries on the offensive line. Regardless, Atlanta has managed just one game with 100 or more rushing yards, which came against the Eagles (152).

For the Falcons to develop into a truly productive offense, they need to establish the run game—and they have the talent to do it with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Last week, Allgeier reminded everyone of his capabilities, leading the team with 60 yards on eight carries and adding two crucial catches for 20 yards.

The Buccaneers currently rank 22nd in the league in rushing yards allowed (131.5) and 29th in yards per rush (5.0). This could be the week the Falcons finally find their rhythm on the ground in Week 5.

Falcons lose to Buccaneers by five points or less, fall to 2-3

Through the Falcons’ first four games, they've been decided by a combined 16 points. Every game this season, win or lose, has been within one score, with their Week 1 loss to the Steelers being the largest point differential at eight points. So, why would Thursday night’s matchup be any different? Considering this is a battle between division foes, most would expect another close contest.

The Falcons are a cause for concern after last week’s performance, even with the win. The Saints practically handed the game away through costly mistakes. After all, the Falcons' only touchdowns came from a muffed punt and a pick-six. Even Younghoe Koo’s game-winning field goal was set up by a 30-yard pass interference spot foul on the Saints.

The offense has not been what many expected it to be. Of the Falcons' 73 points scored this season, 34 have come from Koo’s kicks (including extra points), six from a defensive pick-six, and another six from a special teams muffed punt recovery, leaving just 27 points generated by the offense.

Now, the Falcons have to face a Buccaneers team that's allowing just 19.5 points per game. While Atlanta's defense has proven it can keep them in games, if the offense continues to struggle, it could result in yet another loss at home.

*Stats provided by Team Rankings.