Through the Atlanta Falcons’ first five games, all of them have come down to the wire. Last week, however, may have delivered the most epic ending so far, as Atlanta pulled off an overtime win over division foe Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. In Week 6, the Falcons go on the road to face another NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 6, Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris is hoping for a much less stressful game. Of course, in the NFL, nothing is ever certain, where teams are often evenly matched. However, this time, it feels more likely Atlanta could cruise to a win against a Panthers team that is struggling to find its footing.

Carolina (1-4) is coming off a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5, a 36-10 defeat that left them searching for more answers. On top of that, the Panthers are dealing with injuries across the roster, which has further hampered their performances as of late.

For the Falcons (3-2), they’re looking to build on the momentum of their dramatic victory last Thursday. They want to avoid falling back to .500 and continue strengthening their hold in the division. With that in mind, let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Falcons as they take on the Panthers in Week 6.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Bijan Robinson rushes for at least 70 yards, has at least 30 yards receiving with one score

Bijan Robinson has been a key piece of Atlanta’s offense, but he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Falcons’ second-year running back is hoping to break that drought in Week 6 against the struggling Carolina Panthers. Robinson's versatility as both a runner and receiver is a big reason the Falcons drafted him 8th overall, and the new regime is continuing to emphasize his dual-threat capabilities.

Robinson has already posted multiple strong performances this season, and he’s in a great spot to do it again this week. The Panthers’ defense has struggled with tackling, ranking fifth in the league with 39 missed tackles. Robinson’s elusive style and shiftiness make him a prime candidate to exploit those issues. Expect him to hit 70 yards on the ground, add 30 through the air, and get back into the end zone in Week 6.

Falcons win the pass rush battle against Panthers

When the Falcons and Panthers face off on Sunday, both teams will bring two of the NFL's least effective pass rushes to the field. The Falcons and Panthers are almost identical in their struggles, with Atlanta posting a 14.4% pressure rate and recording just five sacks, while Carolina isn't much better with a 13.1% pressure rate and six sacks.

While it's unlikely that this game will turn into a sack fest for either side, the Falcons could have an edge with the Panthers missing their starting center, who was lost to injury against the Bears in Week 5. This could give Atlanta a better chance to generate more pressure on veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and disrupt Carolina's offense.

Kirk Cousins throws for at least 275 yards and three touchdowns

Kirk Cousins set a new Falcons single-game passing yard record last week against the Buccaneers with a whopping 509 yards. While it may be difficult for him to replicate that performance against the Panthers, he should still have a productive day against one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL.

The Panthers are tied for the most passing touchdowns allowed this season (11), while also surrendering a 70.8% completion rate and 8.1 yards per pass attempt. If Cousins can reach the 275-yard mark and throw for three touchdowns or more, it would be his second-highest total in both categories this season, continuing his strong 2024 campaign.

Falcons beat Panthers by two scores, avoid another nail-biter

All five of the Falcons' games this season have been decided by one score or less, coming down to the final moments. Each of those games could have gone either way, leaving Atlanta with a record anywhere between 5-0 or 0-5. Instead, they stand at 3-2, a testament to their resiliency, but it’s clear they don’t want to be in these tight situations every week.

The Falcons should by no means underestimate the Panthers on Sunday. Even though Carolina is struggling, they still have NFL-level talent on the roster. However, if the Falcons' offense is starting to hit its stride, facing a Panthers defense that is both underperforming and banged up could be the perfect opportunity to build on that progress.

In Week 6, during only their second road game of the season, Atlanta will aim to start strong and maintain control throughout. If they execute well, this could be a less stressful outing, with a comfortable two-score victory over the Panthers.

*Stats provided by Pr0 Football Reference.