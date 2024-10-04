The Atlanta Falcons had a monster performance from QB Kirk Cousins on Thursday Night Football. Cousins threw the ball all over the yard, logging over 500 yards in an exciting win over the Buccaneers. Atlanta was down by seven points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but managed to force overtime. They won the coin toss and marched down the field for a walk-off KhaDarel Hodge touchdown.

Thursday night's Falcons victory shared a common thread with other victories this year. In fact, there is one statistic that connects each of the Falcons' three wins this season.

Atlanta won all three of these games with come-from-behind heroics in the final minutes of the fourth quarter over overtime. In the final two minutes of each games, these were Atlanta's win probabilities, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

2.4% against the Philadelphia Eagles

14.5% against the New Orleans Saints

7.0% against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This can be either a good thing or a bad thing depending on how you look at it. It is always nice to see a team that is unwilling to give up, with fourth-quarter comebacks being a great example of that in practice. However, it is not a good thing that the Falcons seem to always find themselves behind in every game this season.

Ultimately, Falcons fans will continue to be happy as long as their team keeps winning.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins breaks franchise record held by Matt Ryan on Thursday Night Football

Kirk Cousins had an incredible performance on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons signal caller broke the team's single-game franchise record for passing yards with 509. He barely beat Matt Ryan's record of 503 yards.

Cousins was riding high after the game.

“What a night,” Cousins said. “I'm exhausted.”

Cousins was reportedly pleased with his teammates' grit and determination in the victory, which demanded extra minutes.

“I'm proud of the grit,” Cousins said. “In this league, that’s what it takes. We were gritty tonight.”

Cousins did not simply choose one teammate and lock in on throwing them the ball. In fact, both Drake London and Darnell Mooney had over 100 receiving yards.

“I spread it around and the players made plays,” Cousins said. “I'm grateful for the progress we've made. We're getting better and better each week.”

Raheem Morris was pleased after the win, but was not very verbose about Kirk's incredible performance.

“Outstanding,” Morris said, giving a one-word answer that really says it all.

Morris was quick to point out that it was not just a Kirk Cousins show on Thursday night. The entire team stepped up and made a ton of plays, which led to the victory.

“The guys played hard,” coach Raheem Morris said. “They played to the end.”

The Falcons will get some extra rest before taking on the Panthers in Week 6.