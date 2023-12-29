AT&T Lily actress Milana Vayntrub recalled when Flo actress Stephanie Courtney lended a helping hand.

AT&T Lily actress Milana Vayntrub revealed that she faced online sexual harassment. Flo from Progressive actress Stephanie Courtney came to her aid in these dark times.

A call from a fellow TV commercial actress

In a recent profile with The New York Times, Vayntrub detailed that her time with AT&T was met with challenges. Most prominently, after her pandemic return as Lily, Vayntrub faced a lot of online sexual harassment from trolls.

“In the summer of 2020, seemingly overnight, one small but vocal corner of the internet fixed its gaze upon Vayntrub and began referring to her by a new name: Mommy Milkers, a reference to her breasts. En masse, people spammed the comment sections of AT&T’s social-media posts with lewd declarations and emojis of glasses of milk,” the Times' profile reported. “The jeering became inescapable for Vayntrub, bleeding into the comments of her personal social-media accounts. Recent posts and years-old ones were targeted. Her personal photos were widely redistributed among strangers. Spammy websites promised access to pornographic videos of her that did not exist.”

In August 2020, Vayntrub called it out via an Instagram live session. That didn't stop it.

Eventually, Courtney, known as Flo from Progressive, reached out. This helped make Vayntrub feel “like there were people on my team” amid the tumultuous time.

Stephanie Courtney has been playing Flo from Progressive since 2008 and still does to this day.

Milana Vayntrub began playing Lily for AT&T in 2013. She has also had a career acting in shows including Other Space, This Is Us, and Ghostbusters.