Auburn Tigers football head coach Hugh Freeze wants to use the college football transfer portal to improve the team’s depth and quality. That’s not surprising, of course, as he hopes that acquiring several new players from the portal will help the team bounce back from a subpar season in 2022. Here we will discuss the four players whom Auburn football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

Auburn football just finished its worst season since 2012. The Tigers ended up with fewer than six wins. The offense was not entirely to blame, but the team ranked 10th in the SEC in total yards per game and last in passing yards. They also averaged just 24.75 points per game, which was better than only a few teams — Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Kentucky.

Fortunately for new coach Hugh Freeze, the transfer portal allows him to quickly add talent to the roster. Freeze believes that a team’s core should be built through traditional recruiting, but he may need to rely on the transfer portal more in his first offseason.

Now let us look at the players whom Auburn football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Devin Leary (NC State, QB)

Former NC State quarterback Devin Leary has announced that he will enter the college football transfer portal. Auburn football is among the teams expected to express interest in Leary.

He has one year of eligibility remaining and has thrown for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in four college seasons. He was the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year, starting six games before a season-ending shoulder injury.

Leary’s impressive career statistics, including 35 touchdown passes in his sophomore season, make him an attractive option for the Auburn Tigers, who will now move on from Robby Ashford. It is expected that several teams will pursue Leary due to his talent and production. Remember that he was ranked as the No. 16 quarterback in the Class of 2018.

Devin Leary was a candidate for the Heisman Trophy before his 2022 season was ended early by a torn pectoral muscle. If he transfers to one of the schools mentioned – UCLA, South Carolina, Kentucky, or Auburn – he could be in the running for the award again. Keep an eye on Leary’s movements in the coming weeks.

Devin Leary will forever be responsible for one of the greatest games and comebacks in Wolfpack History. pic.twitter.com/GjNcrtAw5F — Red White Pod (@RedWhitePodcast) December 5, 2022

2. Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State, RB)

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has been getting attention in the transfer portal for his talent. Auburn football has actually offered Johnson a spot on their team.

Keep in mind that he was a 3-star recruit out of high school. He also signed with Mississippi State in the 2020 class. Johnson had a solid career with the Bulldogs. He gained 1,198 rushing yards and 864 receiving yards in their Air Raid system. He was also the second-leading rusher in yards and touchdowns in the 2022 season and the leading rusher in yardage in his sophomore season. As a freshman, he was again second in yards and first in touchdowns for Mississippi State. If the Tigers can sign him, Johnson would really give them an explosive primary ground attacker.

3. Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU, TE)

Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather is listed at 6’5 and 245 pounds. He had a successful season with the Panthers last year, catching 28 passes for 426 yards with three touchdowns. He hopes to improve even further if he joins Freeze’s offense.

During his transfer portal process, Fairweather has been gaining a lot of attention. He signed with the Panthers as part of the 2020 class and finished the 2022 season strong. His impressive statistics and starting experience at a premium position have made him a popular choice among teams in the transfer portal. According to 247Sports, Fairweather is currently the No. 13 overall player in the portal with a transfer rating of 92.

Having him potentially paired with Leary can really make Freeze’s offense click.

4. Javion Cohen (Alabama, OL)

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen originally committed to Auburn before switching to Alabama after high school. He has started 25 games at left guard for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons. After Cohen announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, Auburn’s Jeremiah Wright began lobbying for the 6’5, 295-pound lineman to join the Tigers.

Cohen is an interesting addition to the players entering the transfer portal from Alabama. He has the most starting experience and has performed well against elite SEC defenses. According to Alabama’s official website, he played 1,627 snaps in the past two seasons. Cohen will have two years of eligibility remaining. If he does move to Auburn, he should open up a lot of lanes for running backs just like Dillon Johnson.