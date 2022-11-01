Bryan Harsin releases statement after Auburn football’s firing

Auburn football recently fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Harsin broke his silence on the Tigers’ decision to move on from him on Tuesday, per Ralph D. Russo.

“I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future. I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable changes and outside noise,” Bryan Harsin said.

“Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way. I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family. I am certain that this group of players will do great things. I will miss you guys tremendously but will always be there for you and do everything that I can to help moving forward. Thank you for believing in me.”

Full statement:

Statement from Bryan Harsin. pic.twitter.com/I7u8Und3se — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 1, 2022

Bryan Harsin was a well-respected coach during his time with the Tigers. He ultimately handled his firing with class and dignity. Nevertheless, Auburn football’s lackluster 3-5 start to the 2022 season signaled that it was time for a change.

The program announced that Cadillac Williams will replace Bryan Harsin as interim coach for the time-being. Williams will look to help the Tigers turn their season around.

As for Bryan Harsin, his college football future is unclear. He will likely be presented opportunities down the road given his wealth of experience.