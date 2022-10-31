Former college star named Auburn football interim HC after Bryan Harsin firing

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was recently named Auburn football’s interim head coach following the firing of Bryan Harsin, per Bruce Feldman. Harsin was relieved of his duties on Monday in a fairly unsurprising decision. The Tigers have endured a difficult start to the 2022 season and many people around the college football world felt it was time for Auburn to move on.

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” the school said in a recent statement, per Justin Ferguson. “President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

As for new interim head coach Cadillac Williams, he is a former Auburn football star running back. He also played 7 years in the NFL. Williams has been in the coaching ranks since 2016, but this represents his first college head coaching gig. He is someone who may find success given his experience as a player at the school.

Auburn football’s disappointing 2022 season is far from ideal. But they are quickly beginning the rebuilding process with hopes of contending next year. Williams will aim to help the program finish on a high note this season. With proper recruiting, the Tigers could be in line for a bounce back campaign in 2023.