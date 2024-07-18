The upcoming Avengers 5 could see Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. return as Tony Stark with a Doctor Doom twist.

According to Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, Downey could be returning in Avengers 5 as Stark. However, this version of Tony Stark could eventually become Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. This would differentiate this version of the character from the previous one who ran the MCU.

Even Sneider acknowledged how wild the rumor seems. “It seems far-fetched, yes, but I figured that if there was any hope of Downey coming back, there'd have to be a new wrinkle for him to play,” Sneider said in his report. “So, for now, we continue to wait.”

This is the latest rumor circulating around Avengers 5. The upcoming MCU movie is finally beginning to shape up after the Jonathan Majors fiasco.

The Russo brothers, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, are in talks to return. It is also looking like a whole new villain will enter the fray now that Majors is done as Kang.

How wild would it be if Tony Stark became Avengers 5's big bad Doctor Doom? After all, Downey began the MCU and carried it through its first saga as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

But again, this is just a rumor. It is important to take everything with a grain of salt. It is just as likely that Downey does not return at all as it is that he comes back as the traditional Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers 5.

Will Tony Stark/Iron Man be in Avengers 5?

MCU fans will have to wait until Avengers 5 to see if Downey's Tony Stark/Iron Man returns (or if he becomes Doctor Doom). The movie is currently slated to be a part of Phase Six and will come out on May 1, 2026. One year later, Secret Wars will follow it.

Both of those movies are destined to have major implications for the MCU. They will not only wrap up Phase Six of the MCU — but the films will likely bring back tons of beloved characters. It is already known that Avengers 5 will bring back 60 characters.

Iron Man kicked off the MCU in 2008. Two direct sequels were released in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Additionally, Downey's character appeared in other characters' movies such as The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The character was also the face of the Avengers along with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Downey led four Avengers movies as Tony Stark/Iron Man before his character died in Endgame.

Who is Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert Downey Jr. is an Oscar-winning actor (not for his role as Iron Man) who first gained notoriety for being in Wierd Science, Less Than Zero, and Johnny Be Good. Early in his career, Downey was a part of Saturday Night Live in 1985.

The nineties are when Downey rose to prominence. He gave an Oscar-nominated performance in Chaplin and also starred in Air America, Short Cuts, and Richard III.

Since becoming Iron Man, Downey has starred in Tropic Thunder, Sherlock Holmes, Due Date, The Judge, and Dolittle. In Oppenheimer, Downey plays Lewis Strauss and won his first-ever Oscar for the performance.