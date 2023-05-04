Bad Boys 4 fans will be in for a shock that the fourth installment of the series has made a key casting change. However, the casting change has not affected the main roles played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Tasha Smith will join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the franchise as she will be playing Theresa, Marcus Burnett’s (Lawrence) wife per Variety. Theresa Randle previously played Theresa Burnett in the franchise’s first three films. The plot for the fourth installment has not been announced.

Tasha is best known for her roles as Angela in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? and the sequel Why Did I Get Married Too?, as well as starring in HBO’s Emmy-winning series The Corner, and as Carol in FOX’s Empire. She is also a director and has showcased her talent in directing episodes of NBC’s Belair based on the 1990 comedy series The Fresh Prince of Belair that starred Will Smith. She also directed episodes of Our Kind of People, and Mayor of Kingstown.

According to the publication, Will, Martin, and Tasha, will also be starring alongside, Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Euphoria’s Eric Dane.

Will Smith and Lawrence teased the film in January by posting a video to social media with the caption: “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

The clip began with Will Smith recording himself as he drove to Lawrence’s home. Will spoke to the camera telling fans he is about to “hint” what the big surprise was. Will’s hint was him playing “Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, Diddy, and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack.

“I wish I was you not knowing what I’m about to show me,” Smith told the camera.

Will then greeted Lawrence at his home who opened the door saying, “It’s about that time?” The two then confirmed that a fourth film was in the works.