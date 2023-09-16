Bad Bunny is not playing when it comes to his romance with Kendall Jenner. In his latest interview with Vanity Fair, he spoke about the backlash he receives in relation to his love life and expressed why he doesn't feel the need to share his love life with his fans.

“They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know,” Bad Bunny told the publication. “I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

The “Tití Me Preguntó” artist added, “There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to.”

He also spoke about this in an interview with Rolling Stone back in June.

“I know [people are] going to say something,” Bad Bunny told the outlet. “People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Speaking of privacy, Bad Bunny feels as though when he leaves the house he doesn't get any due to his super stardom.

“It used to be a guy with a camera and a flash and they f— with your eyes like that,” he told Vanity Fair. “Nowadays, everybody is a paparazzo. Nobody respects anybody's privacy.”

Jenner was asked about her dating life in the trailer to season four of The Kardashians.

“I’m the worst single person ever,” Kendall responded to Khloé who said that she needs people to know that she's single amid her breakup with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

“These are our years, Kendall,” Kylie says adding, “I'm 25. You're, like, 30.” Kendall interrupts her saying she's only 27.

“You’re basically 30,” Kylie adds.

Bad Bunny was featured in the trailer but we hope to see glimpses of he and Kendall's romance in the upcoming season. The Kardashians season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu. Take a look at the trailer below: