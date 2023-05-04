Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Bailu is a 5-star Lightning Abundance character that was available from launch. This adorable and helpful long-living dragon will be able to keep your team alive. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here’s our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Bailu, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Bailu Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear that are better for Bailu, we will be sure to update this build guide.

Bailu Abilities Overview

We already talked about Bailu’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let’s go through them quickly.

Bailu is a 5-star Lightning Abundance character. The Path of Abundance focuses on keeping your team alive by healing the team’s HP. Her Basic Atack, Diagnostic Kick, deals Lightning DMG to a single enemy. Her Skill, Singing Among Clouds, restores a certain amount of HP to the target ally, before bouncing randomly and healing two other allies. This bouncing heal can target the same person multiple times. However, as it is random, this is not assured.

Her Ultimate, Felicitous Thunderclap, heals her entire team for a large amount of HP. Afterward, those healed are Invigorated for two turns. Her Talent, Gourdful of Elixir, heals Invigorated allies whenever they are attacked up to two times. Additionally, when an ally receives a killing blow, they are immediately revived. This only happens once in a battle and does not activate when it’s Bailu that gets knocked out. Her Technique, Saunter in the Rain, applies Invigoration to all allies for two turns.

Bailu Traces Priority

When leveling her traces, it’s important to level her Ultimate, followed by her Skill. This will increase the amount of healing that Bailu can do to her allies. Afterward, the player should level her Talent, which will increase the amount of healing Invigorate does to her allies. This also increases the amount of HP a revived ally will have. Finally, the lowest priority to level is her Basic ATK.

For the Major Trace branches, focus on Vidyadhara Geo-Veins first, then Aquatic Benediction, and finally Qihuang Analects. As for the smaller branches, try to get the HP% branches first. Get the DEF% ones next to increase her survivability. Finally, get the Effect RES%.

Bailu Light Cones Guide

Time Waits for No One: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30% and Outgoing Healing by 12%/14%/16%/18%/20%. When the wearer heals allies, record the amount of Outgoing Healing. When any ally launches an attack, a random attacked enemy takes Additional DMG equal to 36/42/48/54/60% of the recorded Outgoing Healing value. This Additional DMG is of the same Type as the wearer’s, is not affected by other buffs, and can only occur 1 time per turn.

This is the best in slot for Bailu, as it increases her healing in two ways: by increasing her Max HP (her heals scale off of this), as well as increasing her Outgoing Healing. Not only that, but it also deals Additional DMG to enemies depending on the amount of Healing she does. This Relic set improves her healing and increases her team’s overall DMG. This is very similar to Genshin Impact’s Ocean-Hued Clam.

Shared Feeling: Increases the wearer’s Outgoing Healing by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%. When using Skill, regenerates 2/3/3/4/4 Energy for all allies.

This gives Bailu some additional utility. Not only does it increase the amount of healing Bailu does, but it also helps in charging the team’s Ultimate whenever heals. Although the amount of Energy regenerated may not look like much, it still helps in charging up high Energy Ultimates quickly.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 16/20/24/38/32%. When using Basic ATK or Skill, restores all allies’ HP by an amount equal to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of their respective Max HP.

This Light Cone increases Bailu’s HP, which both increases her Healing as well as her survivability. Not only that, but it also gives her additional healing whenever she uses her Basic ATK and Skill. This is useful for the times when the player has no Skill Points, but needs healing in some form.

Cornucopia: When the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, their Outgoing Healing increases by 12/15/18/21/24%.

This is F2P Light Cone option and is also the most straightforward. It basically increases the amount of healing Bailu does, and the Outgoing Healing increase at max Superimposed is actually higher than higher rarity Light Cones at a lower Superimposed level. Its only downsides are the stats you get from them, as well as the simplicity of its effect.

Bailu Relics Guide

4-Piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%.

At the start of the battle, immediately regenerates 1 Skill Point.

This is the primary Relics build for all healers, including Bailu. It increases her Outgoing Healing and increases the starting Skill Points the team has. This allows players to immediately use some skills they might need. Should a new Relic set get released which increases the Character’ s HP as a 2-piece set in the future, the player can combine the 2-piece effect of Passerby of Wandering Cloud and the new Relic set.

2-Piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ ATK increases by 8%.

This is the best support Planar Ornament for healers, especially since their Heals normally scale with HP. Not only that but if you do somehow increase Bailu’s SPD, it would even give a passive ATK buff to the entire team.

2-Piece Sprightly Vonwacq

Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s action is Advanced Forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle.

This Planar Ornament set is more for Energy Regeneration rather than the secondary effect. This lets Bailu use her Ultimate over and over again. This not only constantly allows her to heal her team, but also reapplies Invigoration over and over again. The Secondary effect is useful if you want to do some preemptive healing or Invigoration application in a fight. Otherwise, the player can choose to ignore it.

For Relic main stats, players should focus on Outgoing Healing Boost for Chest, HP% for Feet and Planar Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate for Link Rope. Alternatively, the player can also select Speed for the Feet Main stat, which will help in activating the Fleet of the Ageless secondary effect. The player can also use HP% on the Link Rope to increase her total healing amount. As for Substats, try to get HP%, HP, Speed, and Effect Res.

Bailu Team Guide

Bailu does not really have a “best” team composition, as she is a healer, and one of the only two healers currently available. As such, players can place her in any and all teams, and she will most likely fit in. There are, however, particular units that she could be partnered with. An example would be Arlan, who constantly uses up his HP to cast his skill. Having Bailu on a team that has Arlan as the Main DPS will help keep him alive, or top him up once his HP reaches critical levels.

Another team type you can place her in is Shield-Taunt teams. Teams that consist of the Preservation Trailblazer or Clara and March 7th or Gepard benefit greatly from Bailu. This includes her heals and her Invigorate. The player can preemptively cast her Ultimate when they’re sure that their Tank will get attacked. This immediately heals them after getting attacked. You can delay this a bit if you have shields, but it’s still pretty good to have.

That’s all for our guide on Bailu’s best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.