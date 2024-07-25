It appears that those who signed up for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7's closed beta will have to wait a while longer. Earlier this month, Larian Studios announced the game's next big update, which is coming this September. The developers offered to give PC players early access via a closed beta test. It was supposed to be live on July 22, however, things got pushed back due to a major bug that makes the game entirely unplayable.

Passive Dice Rolls Stopped Working in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7

According to Larian Studios, the current build of Patch 7 from the time of this writing has the passive dice rolls to literally stop working. Given Baldur's Gate 3's D&D nature, dice rolls are an important aspect of the game. These rolls determine whether a player's party can efficiently observe their surroundings through perception, survival, and a bunch of other checks.

With passive dice rolls not working, the game is technically unplayable. As a result, the developers are pushing back the launch of the closed beta to a later date. As of the time of this publishing, the developers are yet to announce when the closed beta will launch. However, eager players shouldn't feel too bad about the situation. It's best if we let Larian take their time to resolve these issues rather than rushing them only to complain later on.

What to Expect in Patch 7

While fans are patiently waiting for Baldur's Gate 3's new content to be released this coming September, here are some of the features of the incoming update. Players can also check the game's Steam Page for the patch's summary posted by Larian Studios.

Highlights

Introducing ‘Evil Endings': Brand new cinematic endings for the truly villainous playthroughs.

Added our very own Mod Manager, which lets you browse, install, and use mods created by the community.

Revamped split-screen gameplay: When playing on split screen, the two halves of the screen will now dynamically merge together when player characters come close to each other in-game, and dynamically split back up when the characters move apart. This revamp comes alongside many other improvements and polishes to improve the overall split-screen experience.

Honour Mode Combat

If Dror Ragzlin finds himself inside the spider pit, he'll try his best to befriend the spiders residing there with a new spell called Arachnid Compulsion so they can band together to fight the real enemy – you.

The Bulette has a new condition called Diamond Scales and a new Legendary Action called Shredding Scales.

Malus Thorm has a new Legendary Action called Grasping Appendage.

Added a new aura and spell for Spectators: Panicked Sentinel and Ocular Nightmare, respectively.

Ch'r'ai Tska'an, the leader of the githyanki ambush in Act II, has a new Legendary Action called Soul Sacrifice.

Ch'r'ai Har'rak, the githyanki leader at the Knights of the Shield Hideout, has a new Legendary Action called Tu'narath's Embrace.

Ptaris has a new Legendary Action called Ptarian Dogma.

UI

Revised and reorganized the in-game video options to be more logical and robust. You now have an Upscaling Type drop-down, an Upscaling Mode drop-down, and an Upscaling Sharpness slider, followed immediately by the options that are affected by them.

Updated the Reactions UI so that you only have to toggle the Reactions you want to use and then confirm them. (This saves you from having to select ‘Do not react' multiple times!)

Added a new Equipment Options menu to the Character Sheet on controller.

The panel that opens to ‘Donate' magic items to Gale will now also show items in your Traveller's Chest. It also now indicates which items are currently equipped.

We noticed some of you hiccoughing bubbles, so the action for washing yourself with soap and sponges is now called ‘Use' instead of ‘Consume'.

Fixed your player character's name getting reverted to ‘Custom' during Character Creation if you moved on to create your Dream Guardian and then went back to edit the player character again.

Fixed the wrong spell Ability showing up when selecting a Feat during Level Up.

Art

Added a new loading screen in Act III, showing the busy streets of Baldur's Gate.

Fixed the skirt part of the Adamantine Splint Armour missing for female dwarves.

Fixed the Adamantine Scale Mail clipping on large male characters.

Gameplay

You can now start Custom Mode games using Honour Mode mechanics when starting a new playthrough. You'll be able to do this via the ‘Ruleset' dropdown.

The kuo-toa that promised to build you an army will now support you in the final battle. Unless they all died in Act I.

The help that the Gondians promised for the final battle will now arrive in the form of a friendly Steel Watcher. Apologies from Zanner Toobin for the delay.

The hair colour options in Character Creation will now remain accessible after you choose the bald hairstyle, so that you can continue fiddling around with eyebrow colours.

Overhead dialogues that support multiple player characters can now involve characters assigned to different players. (They were limited to characters controlled by a single player until now.) This means that there will be more banter among player characters in multiplayer games.

Group Hide will no longer affect summons that aren't linked to the group in the Party Line.

Changed the behaviour for selecting camp supplies for a Long Rest. When selecting camp supplies that are stacked, the game now only takes what it needs from the stack.

You can no longer cheese the Leap of Faith trial at the Gauntlet of Shar by just clicking the final platform and letting your character pathfind their way there. Shar threatened to smite us if we didn't fix this one.

Fixed a bug where resurrecting Lae'zel on the beach in Act I would cause her to appear in the Party Line but not in the world, preventing you from leaving Act I.

Patched up some savegames where Gale still had his Necrotic Aura when he shouldn't on load.

Fixed Minthara's body sometimes turning invisible on the Level Up screen.

Animation

Astarion now has idle animations at camp that aren't just him reading a book.

Added a new idle animation for Minsc at camp – Boo may or may not have taught him some tai chi.

Karlach will no longer brush the shaved side of her head.

Polished the appearance of neck kisses in lovey-dovey scenes with Shadowheart on the Sharran path for characters with large body types and dragonborn characters.

Writing and Flow

Dotted some dialogue options and voiced lines into dialogues across the game to add some more overall reactivity, particularly to account for edge-case flows.

Dotted more Dark Urge reactivity (dialogue options and Narrator lines) into dialogues across the game.

Resolved an issue that had been rendering some romance party banters inaccessible while adventuring.

Avatar Lae'zel can now decide what she wants to do at the end of the game after the brain is defeated even if she wasn't the avatar making the choices in the main dialogue.

Added a dialogue option asking for a kiss in more paths of Wyll's epilogue dialogue.

If you're in holographic form in the epilogue, Wyll won't automatically assume he's talking to Lae'zel.

Gave Wyll a new greeting for romance partners in Act III and characters with really low approval.

Companions should now be more sympathetic to Astarion fleeing from the sun.

Added a new dialogue in which Karlach will react to Dammon if she finds him dead after he told her that he can help her.

Minthara will now react if you knock her out in Act I.

Scripting

Fixed several issues (related to resurrecting characters via Withers, restructuring the party at night, and automatic camp night scenes) that would trap you in an eternal slumber, unable to end a Long Rest.

Fixed a bug causing Shadowheart to keep repeating one line when you talk to her after she's resurrected by Withers from the Shadowfell.

Fixed a small flow issue preventing you from commenting on Gale's last name.

Fixed several occurrences of Wyll still having an exclamation mark above his head when he already told you everything he had to say.

When playing as the Dark Urge, Minthara will no longer act as though you accepted Bhaal when you've been stripped of his influence.

Fixed a broken kissing scene after you gave Shadowheart the Idol of Shar.

Fixed an issue where Jaheira would stop following the party after spending a night outside of the party.

Fixed the rune tablets on the nautiloid sometimes not triggering the Narrator's lines.

Clerics of Lathander should now recognise his symbol on a Lathanderian amulet.

Ensured the avatar is prioritised as the main speaker in dialogues related to the hag's Act I surrender.

Minthara does, in fact, now have something to say about Orin after you kill her.

Made the romance scene at night with Wyll in Act III unskippable if it triggers to avoid accidentally skipping it and not being able to finish the romance arc.

If Avatar Karlach and Wyll are partners and go to the Hells together, he'll now act accordingly during the epilogue.

Fixed Karlach's scene in Avernus not playing if you decided to go with her when playing as Wyll.

A bug has been fixed so that Wyll will now talk to his father if Ansur is defeated after the pact with Mizora is broken but Ravengard is saved from the Iron Throne despite this, to decide on his title.

Lae'zel will now wait a little longer for you at the site of her recruitment if you tell her you'll be back.

Improved Lae'zel's idle camp behaviours to align a bit better with the other companions'.

Fixed the fade-to-black after Karlach's scene in Avernus at the end of the game, which would give you a very brief glimpse of Game Developer Land.

Breaking up with Karlach by speaking with another companion you're dating the morning after her romance scene won't block her dialogue anymore.

Reinstated Gale's last line in his detailed explanation of ceremorphosis and tweaked a dialogue option to react to it.

Now that you can give Gale magic items from the Traveller's Chest, he will leave again if you refuse to do so.

Patched up some savegames that had a bug that would prevent the dialogue between Gale and Mystra at the end of the game from triggering.

Fixed a bug that let you kiss Gale even if he was in a disguised form before confronting the Netherbrain. Also fixed this dialogue with him cutting off before you could give him a smooch.

Reworked the script that determines whether a character is too busy to talk. This will prevent bugs like Minthara's dialogue not triggering at Moonrise Towers after you rescue her, and knock-on effects as a result of this, like not being able to rest or fast travel.

Performance

Continued to make performance and stability optimisations across the game and implemented many under-the-hood code fixes.

Optimised performance. This will have a more noticeable impact in areas with large numbers of NPCs (like the Lower City) and will reduce peak memory usage when loading levels for the first time. It will also be noticeable when managing lots of loot (e.g. when transferring everything from a camp chest to a character's inventory).

Cinematics