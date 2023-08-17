Less than a month before its release date, Larian Studios announced the preload date for the PS5 release of their latest game, Baldur's Gate 3.

PS5 players, prepare for adventure. Pre-loads for @baldursgate3 begin August 31st for Digital Deluxe Edition owners. Not Pre-Ordered? There's still time: https://t.co/9o4pk7qn58pic.twitter.com/p5mPH8NxFx — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 16, 2023

As mentioned above, this is for the PS5 version of Baldur's Gate 3. The PC version has already been out for about two weeks and is already the #1 top-rated PC game on Metacritic. As such, PS5 players who have been holding out on this game are in for a treat.

The PS5 version of Baldur's Gate 3 actually has two preload dates. The player's preload date will depend on which version of the game they pre-ordered. Those who ordered the Standard Edition of the game, for example, will have their preload available on September 4, 2023, at 4:00 PM UTC/9:00 AM PDT. However, if players decide to order the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, their preload date is on August 31, 2023, at 4:00 PM UTC/9:00 AM PDT.

The reason that the Digital Deluxe Edition has an earlier preload date is thanks to one of the perks players get for getting it. If players order the Digital Deluxe Edition, they receive 72-hour Early Access to the game's Act 1. This Early Access period begins on September 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM UTC/9:00 AM PDT. Those who only ordered the Standard Edition will have to wait until the game's full release on September 6, 2023, before they can enjoy the game for themselves.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other than the 72-hour Early Access, those who order the game's Digital Deluxe Edition will also receive the following:

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme

Treasures from Rivellon Pack

Adventurer's Pouch

Bonus Digital Content This is downloadable via the Larian Studios website by linking a Larian Account in-game



The game is around 150GB on PC, so players can expect the PS5 port of the game to be around the same size as well, if not bigger.

Originally, Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 version would have the same release date as the PC version. However, near the end of June, Larian Studios announced that they were both advancing and delaying the game's release date. Instead of both versions of the game coming out on August 31, 2023, the PC version instead release earlier, on August 3, 2023. The PS5 version, on the other hand, got delayed to September 6, 2023.

That's all the information we have about the preload dates for Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.