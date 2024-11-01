The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are aiming for a much stronger outing in Week 10 as they take on the Denver Broncos (5-3). Coming off a shocking upset loss to the Cleveland Browns, their AFC North rivals, the Ravens now find themselves in second place in the division.

Last week’s loss marked the first for the Ravens since Week 2, where they were also stunned by another underdog in the Las Vegas Raiders. Aside from their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, the Ravens’ only two setbacks have come against teams they were heavily favored over. Once again, they’ll be significant favorites in Week 10, as the Broncos are a nine-point underdog at the time of this writing.

Denver arrives with the exact same record as Baltimore, having won two of their last three games and five of their last six. Yet, their schedule is about to ramp up dramatically, starting with the Ravens this Sunday to kick off November play.

This is the moment for the Ravens to leave their mark on the AFC, proving themselves as one of the conference’s elite. Before they refocus on divisional battles, they must first contend with a steadily progressing Broncos team. With that said, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Ravens versus the Broncos in Week 10.

Ravens defense intercepts Bo Nix at least once

Bo Nix is beginning to look like one of the top rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft class. Nix had one of the best games of his young career last week against the Carolina Panthers, completing 75.7% of his passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Then again, it was the Panthers.

While the Ravens haven’t always been entirely consistent on defense this season, they remain a stronger unit than Carolina’s. Nix hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 6, but that could change against Baltimore this weekend. Although the Ravens have recorded just five interceptions this season, they’ll aim to disrupt the rookie quarterback on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson throws for at least 260 yards, one touchdown, held under 50 yards rushing

Speaking of defense, Baltimore will be up against one of the NFL's best in Week 9 when they face the Broncos. Denver's defense ranks No. 1 overall in total defense, No. 4 in passing and No. 7 in rushing. Containing Lamar Jackson, however, is an entirely different challenge.

The season Jackson is having has positioned him as a strong contender for another MVP award. Stopping his dual-threat abilities is never easy for any defense. After a frustrating outing against the Browns last week, the Ravens’ quarterback will be eager to deliver a big game and help his team return to the win column. It won’t be easy, though. While Jackson could still have a productive day through the air, look for him to be held under 50 rushing yards for the third time this season.

Derrick Henry reaches 100 yard rushing mark, scores at least one rushing touchdown

The Broncos’ defense has been extremely effective at defending the run, allowing just four rushing touchdowns all season, with none given up in their last two games. However, Week 9 could change that against the NFL’s top rushing attack, as they face the Ravens, led by Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Henry has been on an absolute tear lately, surpassing 100 yards in two of the last four games and narrowly missing another by just eight yards. He’s also scored a rushing touchdown in all but one game this season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will likely rely on the veteran running back this week to wear down the Broncos and control the pace of the game. Expect Henry to notch another 100-yard performance and find the end zone at least once.

Ravens win, matching season-low scoring or lower against Broncos

There’s a real chance that when the Broncos and Ravens meet this weekend, it could turn into a low-scoring affair. Even though the Ravens boast the No. 2 scoring offense in the league, averaging 30.3 points per game, they’ll be up against the Broncos’ No. 3 scoring defense, which allows just 15 points per game. Something’s got to give in this matchup.

It’s hard not to favor the Ravens at home, especially against a rookie quarterback in Nix. However, this could be one of Baltimore’s lowest-scoring games of the season. Their lowest point total came back in Week 1, a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They could match that season-low in Week 9 against the Broncos, though still pulling out a close win in the process. There could be a lot of kicking between these two teams in this game.