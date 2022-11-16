Published November 16, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

When the Baltimore Ravens drafted David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, fans knew he wasn’t going to make an instant impact for the team. On paper, Ojabo checks just about every box fans could want from a modern-day edge rusher, he’s tall, long, and a disruptive force against both the run and the pass, and if it wasn’t for a torn Achilles he suffered at the Michigan Wolverines’ Pro Day, he likely would have been selected in the top-20.

Unfortunately, that torn Achillies did cloud his future as a prospect at least somewhat, and as a result, he fell into the second round when he was still on the board at pick 45. Needless to say, Eric DeCosta did not let him slip down to pick 46.

While no one knew for sure when Ojabo would be healthy enough to return to the field and pair up with fellow Big 10 rusher Odafe Oweh, John Harbaugh officially made news on Wednesday, November 16th, when he announced that Ojabo was scheduled to make his NFL debut in Week 11, when the Ravens take the field against the Carolina Panthers in the Charm City, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Presumably slated for a limited pitch count, to borrow a phrase from the Ravens’ bird buddies, the Orioles, Ojabo’s return presents some much-needed depth for a team that has been forced to rely heavily on Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul on the outside, even if the former is having a prolific resurgence as a pure power pass rusher.