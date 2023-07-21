Former U.S. President Barack Obama recently unveiled his annual summer playlist, a tradition he has been following for the past few years, offering music recommendations to his followers. However, one song choice, Boygenius' “Not Strong Enough,” led to criticism from the group's guitarist, Lucy Dacus, the NYPost reports. Taking to Twitter to retweet the playlist, she expressed her disapproval, writing, “war criminal :(”

The criticism is likely connected to Barack Obama's controversial approval of drone warfare during his presidency. His authorization of drone strikes in Pakistan and Yemen resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, drawing widespread criticism and debate.

Among the controversial incidents was a drone strike in Yemen that killed 55 people, including 21 children and 12 women, five of whom were pregnant at the time. Another strike targeted a funeral in Pakistan and killed 41 people, leading to accusations of failure to differentiate between militants and innocent civilians.

While Obama has not responded publicly to Dacus' tweet, it highlights how music choices and politics can intersect, and how artists may use their platforms to express their views on social and political issues.

Boygenius, as a group, has been vocal about various political matters in the past. In June, they spoke out against anti-drag legislation in Tennessee. Additionally, during a performance at Coachella in April, Lucy Dacus raised awareness about laws in Missouri and Florida that restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender individuals. Phoebe Bridgers, another member of the group, voiced her support for abortion rights and criticized Ron DeSantis.

Obama's playlists have often showcased an eclectic mix of music, appealing to a broad audience. However, this recent incident demonstrates how the political climate can influence reactions to even seemingly innocuous actions, such as sharing a playlist.