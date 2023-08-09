Turns out that the internet's fascination with Margot Robbie's feet doesn't bother the Barbie star at all.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Robbie revealed her feelings on this matter. “I have to say, I'm really flattered that people are excited about my feet,” Robbie confessed. “I think that's lovely.”

Both Ryan Gosling and the interviewer had surprised looks on their faces, but Robbie doubled down: “I am, genuinely. I don't feel weird about it. I am actually like, ‘That's nice,'” to which Gosling offered a toast to her feet in response.

This comes after two of Robbie's recent roles — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Barbie — had scenes that were centric. In the former, Robbie's Sharon Tate goes to a movie and rests her bare feet on the seats in front of her. They're front and center in true Tarantino fashion. In Barbie, Robbie's character discovers she has flat feet which disgusts the rest of the Barbies.

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest stars in the world. Her breakthrough came in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. She'd go on to star in Focus, The Big Short, and I, Tonya. She made her way into the DCEU (now DCU) as Harley Quinn beginning in Suicide Squad. This is a role she'd hold down in future projects like Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad (it's unclear if she will continue playing the role in James Gunn's DCU). Her 2022-2023 has been a big time for her as well as she starred in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City (her first collaboration with the auteur), and Barbie (which has been a massive, $1 billion success).

Barbie is in theaters now.