Ryan Gosling said that the world 'gave zero f**ks about Ken' prior to Greta Gerwig's Barbie film, which he starred in with Margot Robbie.

Ryan Gosling dropped a hilarious NSFW admission about his Barbie character, Ken.

“I'm just Ken”

Speaking at Variety's Hitmakers event, Gosling spoke about his Barbie role. He joked that “up until six months ago, the entire world gave zero f**ks about Ken.”

He added, “He was just this 70-year-old crotchless doll with no house, no car, no job, and no voice, and look at him now! He has a Grammy-nominated power ballad and the voice of an angel. What happened? It's simple. He met Mark Ronson, and his life changed forever. But he wasn't the first and he won't be the last.”

The Ken role could be a big winner for Gosling. He's been nominated for two Oscars in his career for roles in Half Nelson and La La Land. Perhaps his Barbie role will be the one that finally gets him the big one.

Barbie was the biggest hit of the year. Greta Gerwig's film grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide. The film starred Margot Robbie as the titular doll. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery after beginning to question her own mortality. Gosling stars as Ken, Barbie's boyfriend. He joins her on her quest in the film.

Ryan Gosling will once again team up with his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie very soon. The two are set to star in a new prequel film in the Ocean's Eleven franchise. In the film, Gosling and Robbie will reportedly play the parents of George Clooney's character, Danny Ocean, from the main films.

Before then, Gosling will star in The Fall Guy, David Leitch's next film.