Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has added his voice to the chorus of criticism surrounding Jude Bellingham's controversial sending-off during the clash against Valencia, shedding light on his experiences with referee Jesus Gil. Pique, known for his outspoken nature, didn't mince words as he delved into the incident during a Twitch stream, offering a candid assessment of the referee's actions.
The former Barcelona man's words carried weight during the stream as he remarked, “We all already know the level that this referee is at. He sent me off at El Sadar, and I didn't say anything, but apart from this, which in the end doesn't matter to me, he has a history that I don't understand because he is an international referee; he should be at the top level.” This direct criticism underscores the frustration felt by Bellingham, Real Madrid, and other players who have encountered Gil's decisions.
Pique's commentary parallels his encounter with Gil in November 2022 when he was sent off during Barcelona's match against Osasuna. In that instance, Pique's confrontation with match officials resulted in a half-time dismissal, with Gil again at the center of the controversy. Pique's experience serves as a backdrop to the ongoing scrutiny over officiating standards in La Liga, with questions raised about consistency and competence.
The Valencia clash was riddled with controversy, as Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk handed the hosts a two-goal lead, only for Vinicius Junior's brace to level the scores for Real Madrid. However, chaos ensued in stoppage time, with Gil's decisions surrounding added time and a disallowed goal for Real Madrid sparking outrage. As tensions flared and emotions ran high, Bellingham's subsequent red card for dissent was a flashpoint in an already tumultuous encounter.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti lamented the situation, labeling it “unprecedented” and expressing frustration over the denial of what would have been a dramatic late winner. As the fallout from the Valencia clash reverberates throughout Spanish football, Pique's candid remarks add a compelling dimension to the ongoing debate over refereeing standards in La Liga.