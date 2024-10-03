ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Baylor-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Baylor-Iowa State.

Head coach Dave Aranda is probably coaching his last season at Baylor. The Bears have been competitive, but being competitive is not what Aranda was hired to do in 2024. He needed to win, at least at a level necessary to keep his job. Yet, Baylor is losing one game after another. The Bears aren't getting blown out, but they are losing more than they are winning. In retrospect, losing to Deion Sanders and Colorado in overtime after giving up a Hail Mary touchdown at the end of regulation might have been the big, crushing blow from which Aranda never recovers. Aranda did not handle the end of that game well, and it doesn't seem like an idle coincidence that Baylor got smoked in the first quarter by BYU a week later in another loss. Baylor made a strong comeback to make that game close in the fourth quarter, but the Bears are one of those teams which plays just well enough to lose. Baylor comes close but doesn't cross the threshold. BU is good enough to make games interesting, but not good enough to win most of them outright. If Baylor can't start winning in October after a failed September, Aranda's fate at Baylor will be sealed.

It's a very different world for Baylor's opponent this Saturday. Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell have gotten off to a great start in 2024. Iowa State came from 13 points down on the road to beat Iowa. That game really gave ISU momentum, and the Cyclones have managed to ride the wave. They hammered Arkansas State by 45 points last week and are very much in rhythm as a team. They have a legitimate chance to make the Big 12 Championship Game and create a very special season for a program which has historically not had many opportunities to win a conference title and go to a premium bowl game.

Here are the Baylor-Iowa State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-Iowa State Odds

Baylor: +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +360

Iowa State: -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 45.5 (-112)

Under: 45.5 (-108)

How to Watch Baylor vs Iowa State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baylor Bears know this is a must-win game, and that for the remainder of the season, they are under intense pressure to deliver for their embattled head coach. Baylor could have quit on Dave Aranda last week when it fell way behind versus BYU in the first quarter of that game. Instead, the Bears fought back and made that a close game in the fourth quarter. The fact that Baylor is not quitting on Aranda offers plenty of reason to believe that Baylor will fight hard to keep this game close and not get blown out.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cyclones are humming, playing great football and getting production from both sides of the ball. They are at home against a Baylor team which is inferior and, more than that, is struggling to play well. Trust the good team over the bad team, especially at home, and especially when the good team is an in-form team while the bad team is not showing signs of being especially strong.

Final Baylor-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is a lot better than Baylor, playing at home. Don't overthink it. Take ISU.

Final Baylor-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -12.5