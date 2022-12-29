By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos have been easily the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season, and a big reason for that has been due to the struggles of Russell Wilson. Wilson was expected to elevate the Broncos to a Super Bowl contender this season. Instead, he’s been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, and has played a major role in Denver’s 4-11 record with two games left in the season.

Wilson has certainly had his fair share of criticism this season, and he got some more of it on Thursday morning from none other than Bart Scott. Scott called out Wilson for not being himself with his teammates this season, and said it’s easy to see why it looks like he has lost the locker room in less than one full season with Denver. (Note: The tweet incorrectly says Scott is talking about Aaron Rodgers here).

"He says all the right things, man, but I can't believe a word this man says. BE YOURSELF! One thing you can't fool is your teammates." —@BartScott57 on Aaron Rodgers 😳 pic.twitter.com/f2puxDgB22 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 29, 2022

It’s hard to argue with what Scott is saying here. Wilson is saying the right things in the media, but it doesn’t mean anything if he doesn’t go out and perform. Wilson certainly isn’t the only player on the Broncos who has underperformed, but his struggles at the quarterback position are certainly under a much bigger microscope.

We have seen several outbursts on the Broncos sidelines this season, with some of them being directed towards Wilson. It seems like he has completely lost the locker room just months after joining the team, which is a huge concern for Denver. This situation is unbelievably messy for the Broncos, and as Scott shows here, Denver has a lot of work to do if they intend on salvaging this situation.