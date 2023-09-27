Through the first three weeks of the season, nothing seems to be going right for the Chicago Bears. As they look to fix some issues on defense, the Bears have brought in a former Minnesota Vikings cornerback.

Chicago has signed Joejuan Williams off of the Vikings' practice squad, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Williams' signing comes for a multitude of reasons. For starters, the Bears are severely banged up in their secondary. Both safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker were forced to leave Week 3's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with injury. Kyler Gordon didn't even play as he was nursing an injury of their own.

But even if they were at full strength, the Bears' passing defense certainly isn't the most feared in the league. Through three weeks, Chicago ranks 30th in passing defense, allowing 285.7 yards per game.

Joejuan Williams may not be the immediate fix the Bears need, but he comes to Chicago with a second-round draft pick pedigree. After joining the league as the New England Patriots' pick at No. 45 in 2019, Williams appeared in 36 games over his three years with the team. He made 44 tackles and eight passes defended. Williams signed with the Vikings this offseason but remained on the practice squad.

Now, Chicago will have an opportunity to see what Williams is made of. The Bears are looking for any answer they could get at most positions on the roster. He might not be the most flashy name, but as a former second-rounder, Matt Eberflus and company will hope Williams can develop into a role player with the Bears.