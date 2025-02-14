There’s no doubt Kevin O’Connell thinks the Chicago Bears will be tough in 2025. And if they get this lineman in the draft, it could expedite matters. Also, Caleb Williams and Chicago garnered 2025 breakout hype from ESPN insiders.

The Bears finished with a record of 5-12 in 2024. They started 4-2 before their 10-game collapse, but ended with a win over division-rival Green Bay. In the offseason they hired Ben Johnson and things are looking up in the Windy City.

That’s exactly what some of the folks at ESPN think. Four different insiders chose a Bears player or the team as a breakout candidate for the upcoming season.

Bears QB Caleb Williams getting 2025 love

NFL expert Kayln Kahler liked the potential of Williams, according to espn.com.

“If the Bears improve their offensive line, I expect Williams to have the season we all thought he would in 2024,” Williams wrote. “Pushing himself into the same conversation as Jayden Daniels. Johnson will coach him harder and free him up so he feels ownership of the offense.”

Field Yates also listed Williams on his happy list.

“I overestimated the infrastructure in place in Chicago for Williams' rookie season,” Yates said. “But I'm bullish on the immediate impact Johnson will have in getting Williams on track this season. Count Moore and Odunze in this category as well.”

But there’s more than Williams to this offense. The Bears should put up a lot of points, and Rome Odunze could be the main benefactor, according to Matt Bowen.

“Under Ben Johnson, I expect Odunze to elevate his game as a three-level target for quarterback Caleb Williams,” Bowen said. “And with Keenan Allen likely heading to free agency, Odunze will see a bump in volume as the No. 2 opposite D.J. Moore.”

Also, Eric Moody said the Bears as a team will soar. In a division with two 14-game winners, it will be tough. But Moody likes Chicago’s chances.

“They landed the best head coaching candidate in Johnson,” Moody said. “Pairing Johnson with Williams could pay immediate dividends, especially if Chicago improves its offensive line in free agency and through the draft. This is even more promising given the Bears' talent on defense.”

Other teams, players got ESPN love as well

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. of the Falcons got the nod from Jeremy Fowler while Dan Graziano pointed to the Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr.

Pamela Maldonado liked the Denver Broncos as a team that could make big strides while Jason Reid said the Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy will take off to a new level.

As for Ben Solak, he picked the Patriots’ Drake Maye as a breakout candidate. He also pointed to the Packers’ Edgerrin Cooper as a rising star.

Mike Tannenbaum chose Jayden Daniels of the Commanders to ride the momentum into 2025 while Lindsey Thiry said the 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall is the player to watch.

Lastly, Seth Walder went to the interior and picked defensive lineman Keion White of the Patriots as a game changer.