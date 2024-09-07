2024 has to be the year of generational talents coming out of college and saving franchises. Caitlin Clark is already doing exactly that for the Indiana Fever as they notch a playoff spot in just her rookie year. The same litmus test might just be applied to Caleb Williams after he got acquired by the Chicago Bears in the NFL Draft. With their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans nearing, the rookie out of the USC football system drew some interesting takes from Kevin Garnett.

Look, comparisons are all the rage on media and podcasts right now. Someone has to have the same aura as another person in order for the types of analysis to be fairly digestible. In all fairness to Kevin Garnett, Caitlin Clark, and Caleb Williams do share some similarities. The Bears and the Fever both had a first overall pick in consecutive years with the latter being used to acquire them. They are also highly-touted players out of college which the media cycle was fairly obsessed about.

However, these were not the main comparison points that Garnett used. He noted how these two have already impacted the game despite having meager professional experience, via All the Smoke Podcast.

“The f***ing Bears. I like the Bears. He is killing it, he has the trust of the vets and he does everything right. Regardless of his demeanor or how he comes off, he is a beast. He does everything right… You know how we talk about Caitlin Clark and her effect on sports and how those young ladies came in and all that? He’s got that kind of effect to him,” the Big Ticket noted.

How has the Bears rookie been doing?

Well, Williams has been instrumental in allowing the Bears to ravage the preseason. In fact, they have won every single one of their four matchups in the lead-up to their Week 1 clash against the Titans. Despite a rotating cast of quarterbacks playing for this squad, they still notched a lot of offensive momentum. To put it into perspective, they have not scored less than 20 points in the preseason.

The Bears' biggest win was against the Buffalo Bills. Williams had to share playing time with Brett Rypien, Austin Reed, and Tyson Bagent. However, it was still the rookie who got the most passing yards. He notched 95 passing yards while darting four out of his seven attempts. His performance against the Titans will truly be must-see TV just like the Fever superstar.