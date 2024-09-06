The Chicago Bears have high hopes of a winning season after selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, adding wideout Keenan Allen and drafting another talented receiver in Rome Odunze. Since they already had a star wideout in D.J. Moore, many observers believe the Bears have a loaded passing game. One of those who has not bought a ticket on the Bears hype train at this point is Bill Belichick.

The veteran head coach is no longer on the sidelines for the New England Patriots, but he has taken a number of media roles this season. He has never been easily impressed despite having some of the most talented players on his roster with the Patriots, and the fact that Williams was the No. 1 pick in the draft is not going to turn the legendary coach into an unabashed fan.

While discussing Williams on “Inside the NFL,” Belichick questioned the quarterback's accuracy and readiness to compete in the NFL. Williams did not play regularly in the preseason — few starting quarterbacks do — and he may not have gotten the requisite work he needs to step in and play well when the Bears host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Belichick was not impressed with Williams' ability to deliver the ball on target. “Well, he wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20,” Belichick said. “There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good.”

Optimism in Chicago with Williams, but is it warranted?

The Bears want Williams to step into the QB1 role and dominate from the start. One of the reasons for that is that the team has rarely had a high-level quarterback throughout their history.

The name Sid Luckman can still be found in the Chicago record book, and that quarterback who played for the legendary George Halas threw his last pass during the 1950 season. That is clearly ancient history as far as the NFL is concerned.

The Bears have had other good quarterbacks since — most notably Jim McMahon — but they pale in comparison to most teams. It is especially painful for Bears fans when their play at the quarterback position is compared to the archrival Green Bay Packers. That team has gone from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, while the Bears have had quarterbacks like Rex Grossman, Jay Cutler, Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields.

As a result, there has been a need to anoint Williams to a position of greatness. However, he has yet to play his first game, and as Belichick has pointed out, his limited performance in the preseason was not perfect.

Like most rookie quarterbacks, Caleb Williams will have to go through a period of adjustment and prove himself. It is unlikely to be a smooth road.