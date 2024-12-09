The Chicago Bears didn't appear to be locked in for the San Francisco 49ers clash in Week 14, and it was one that Caleb Williams hopes to put behind him. The rookie quarterback was sacked seven times in Sunday's 38-13 loss, bringing his season total to 56 with four games remaining on the Bears' schedule.

Three of the four highest-sack seasons for Bears quarterbacks have come in the last three years, per Sean Hammond of Shaw Local. The Bears were held scoreless in the first half, leaving the window to spark a comeback slammed shut.

“We got our a** kicked today and there’s no way around it,” Williams said after the loss.

While the year is essentially lost for Chicago, the organization will have to start looking at potential offensive linemen that'll offer better protection for Williams. He's played commendably despite the obvious hurdles that the team has dealt with through 13 appearances. Bears head coach Matt Eberlus was fired, following a huge time management blunder at the end of the Bears' 23-20 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions.

It was clear that the Bears would enter Week 14 as underdogs against the 49ers, but to lose with the effort that the offensive line displayed for Williams, was demoralizing.

Bears' Caleb Williams has tough day against 49ers

Along with Williams, it was Justin Fields who became the scapegoat for a lot of the Bears' problems in 2022. Fields was sacked 55 times, and the team finished with a disastrous 3-14 record.

The Bears playmakers in the passing game have shown flashes of greatness this season, but it hasn't been up to the level of efficiency that fans expected it to be.

“My job is to lead. The captains’ job is to lead from the front, even when it’s tough. My job is not to get you up to come into the facility to do your job, to come in and have after hours, treatment, all these different things …,” Williams said.

“… My job, and our job, is to go out there and lead the guys and lead the guys the right way. It’s an internal thing to get up and do the job over and over,” he continued.