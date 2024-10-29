There were a lot of exciting finishes during Sunday’s NFL slate as numerous games came down to the wire, but there’s no question that the best ending happened in the Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game. What was funny about the bizarre ending is that the majority of the game was a low-scoring snooze fest, but the final 30 seconds made up for the rest of it.

Up until the final 30 seconds, this Bears-Commanders game wasn’t all that good. There wasn’t a touchdown scored until the final minute of the third quarter, but the close game set up for an exciting finish.

It looked like the Bears were going to win as they punched in a score to go up 15-12 with 25 seconds left, and the Commanders had zero timeouts. They ended up getting one shot on a hail mary, and sure enough, the ball was caught in the end zone for a touchdown.

Bears fans have been receiving a lot of trash talk from rival fans, and of course Green Bay Packers fans are a big part of that. Then on Monday, even Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz took a shot at the Bears while campaigning in Wisconsin.

“So look, we’re leaving it all on the field, unlike the Bears I might add,” Walz said with a smile.

There were obviously a lot of Packers fans there as Walz was in Wisconsin, and coming from Minnesota, he’s likely not a big fan of the Bears either given the fact that the Minnesota Vikings are in the same division.

The ending of that game has gotten a lot of attention for obvious reasons, but you know it’s a crazy ending when it gets brought up on the campaign trail just a week away from the presidential election.

After the Bears scored a touchdown to go up late in the game, it looked like they had picked up a huge win on the road against a good team to improve to 5-2 on the year to keep up in the loaded NFC North. However, the loss dropped them to 4-3, and it’s going to be hard for them to keep pace with the Packers, Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Still, the Bears are off to a promising start this season and they are clearly capable of winning big games. They put themselves in a good position to win on Sunday and they should’ve won, but a miracle went down for the Commanders, getting them the victory.