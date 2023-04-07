Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After trading down from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are now in an interesting position when it comes to their selection. Some NFL executives believe the Bears pick will eventually be Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

Among NFL scouts and executives, the Bears and Seattle Seahawks are considered the two most likely teams to draft Carter, via ESPN’s Matt Miller. With the Philadelphia Eagles picking at No. 10, they are likely where Carter’s fall would end, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. No scout or executive believed Carter would fall out of the top 10 picks.

At one point, Carter was in consideration to be the first defensive player off of the board. However, after he was charged with racing and reckless driving, he has fallen down the board a bit. Still, Carter’s overall skill set still has teams salivating over his NFL potential.

That includes the Bears. Chicago was one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL this past season. They ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game. Chicago’s run defense ranked 31st as the Bears allowed 157.3 yards per game on the ground.

Jalen Carter was a force during his time at Georgia. In his three years with the Bulldogs, Carter racked up 83 tackles – 18.5 for a loss – six sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a unanimous All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2022.

Now holding the No. 9 overall pick, the Bears will have to hope Carter gets past the Seahawks at No. 5. But if he does, many around the NFL believe Chicago wouldn’t hesitate to draft the former Georgia standout.