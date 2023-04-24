Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Jets have finally completed a trade to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and NFL Twitter erupted after the trade came down.

The Jets finally get an established quarterback after struggling with Zach Wilson and Mike White taking the bulk of the snaps over the last couple of season. The Jets have a team that seemed ready to win with a strong defense headlined by Sauce Gardner. On the offensive side of the ball, New York has weapons like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Rodgers should have an offense with better weapons than the had in his last year with the Packers.

Let’s get to some of the reactions to the trade.

“Jets fleeced on this one” wrote @FootballGirlAna.

“I am very curious to see how Jordan Love plays in Green Bay. I think people are throwing dirt on the Packers too soon. Their track record is pretty good,” wrote @pamsson.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A-Aron vs NYC media is going to be a thing,” wrote @ElieNYC.

“This was as good as the Packers could hope for. Been saying from the start that this trade was nothing like Stafford, Wilson, Watson!” wrote @kuhnj30. Kuhn is a former teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay.

“Rodgers and Favre having the same career is hilarious” wrote @Dubs408.

“Zach Wilson is going to make Aaron Rodgers life hell in practice every day” wrote @RGIII.

For Jets fans, they are ecstatic to finally have an experienced quarterback at the helm after Zach Wilson failing as a starter. The Packers get to reset with Jordan Love, and it seems like some fans are satisfied with the return. It will be intriguing to watch how it all plays out this season.