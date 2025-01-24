Ben Johnson walked into the Chicago Bears head coaching job with positivity, and he now carries a lot of cash as well. But first, Johnson will have to fix the “loser culture” that Cole Kmet described in a brutal admission, according to a post on X by The Score.

Cole Kmet on the Bears' past: “Unfortunately, it's been a losing culture. I don't think we have necessarily losing people in the building, but that's kind of the result that we've had. That's the culture that unfortunately it's been. That needs to change.”

After a 4-2 start to the season, the Bears suffered 10 straight losses before a dramatic, and surprising, 24-22 last-second win over the Lions in Week 18. It has been six seasons of failing to post a winning record for the Bears, who snatched Johnson away from the division-winning Detroit Lions.

Bears TE Cole Kmet talks of needed change

Johnson took a shot at predecessor Matt Eberflus in his introductory press conference, saying the Bears’ results didn’t match their talent in 2024, according to the Chicago Sun-Times via sportingnews.com.

“I felt like this place was a sleeping giant,” Johnson said. “I was more concerned about the Chicago Bears than anyone else in this division. Now, there is a number of reasons why that did not unfold, which is why I’m here.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles took his share of the blame for the dreadful 2024 season, according to chicagobears.com.

“Looking back at the season, we're not happy with the results,” Poles said. “It has been a long season where those Mondays have been very, very difficult to review after we have come up short. And I have to take responsibility as the leader of the football operation for that. I also have to make sure that we find solutions to make sure that we don't make that mistake again and we can continue to improve.

“I think anytime you have struggle, but I also think when you have success, too, it's important to listen, reflect, learn. And adjust to make sure that you're putting yourself in a good position. I also think part of that is taking a look in the mirror to make sure that just in terms of myself as a leader, I'm doing everything that I can to help our football team.”