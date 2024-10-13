Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet was given a hefty workload during the team's Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Not only was the tight end the team's busiest receiver on the night but Kmet was also dealt an additional duty.

After the Bears' long snapper Scott Daly suffered an injury in the first quarter, Matt Eberflus had no choice but to turn to Kmet to take his place. The tight end serves as the team's emergency long snapper and had to Daly's place on the ball on kick attempts and punts. That included snapping the ball after his own touchdown early in the second quarter.

Kmet was dealt with the same task 13 seconds before halftime when he caught his second score of the day in the back of the end zone. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, snapping the ball for Cairo Santos' kicks does not provide Kmet with any fantasy points, otherwise he would be enjoying an even bigger day.

Through the first three quarters of play, Kmet has had no issues snapping the ball to punter Tory Taylor on either punts or extra points since Daly's exit. The Bears have not attempted a field goal on either of their first eight drives of the game and instead have scored five touchdowns.

Bears dominating Jaguars in London

Despite picking up their first win of the year in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars are back to struggling against the Bears. The Jaguars entered the game as slight favorites but have mustered just 10 points on their first eight drives of the game.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been criticized for his play to begin the season, has struggled to move the ball on offense while the team's defense has come up with no answers to Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense. Lawrence has accounted for a decent yard total but threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter. It would be the Jaguars' second turnover of the game, following Evan Engram's fumble to open the second half.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Kmet leads the way for the Bears with two scores on his five receptions for 70 yards. Keenan Allen is right behind him, also adding two touchdowns on four catches for 33 yards. Running back D'Andre Swift has also enjoyed a big game with 87 yards on the ground while reaching the end zone once.