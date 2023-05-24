Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

David Montgomery spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears. However, after signing with the Detroit Lions in free agency, Montgomery has let his true feelings towards the Bears be known.

While Montgomery had a premier role with the Bears, Chicago’s success teetered out at the end of his tenure with the team. The running back admitted that losing “sucked the fun” out of the game of football, via Lions Gaming: Live with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

“I like to compete. That is what football is about,” Montgomery said. “It’s so refreshing to be at a place where I’m appreciated.”

Montgomery joined the Bears as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Chicago rattled off a pair of back-t0-back 8-8 seasons upon his arrival, making the playoffs in 2020. However, the next two seasons – Chicago went 6-11 and 3-14 respectively. As a free agent, Montgomery decided to leave for the upstart Lions.

When healthy, Montgomery was a dominant force for the Bears. He gained over 800 rushing yards all four years with the team. Overall – in his 60 total games – Montgomery ran for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns.

While the Bears have revamped their entire roster, Detroit was on the brink of a postseason berth last year. Montgomery will now be a key member of the Lions’ backfield alongside first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs.

Playing in the NFC North, Chicago and Detroit will play each other twice in 2023. David Montgomery will have an opportunity to take some revenge on his former team. The Bears will look to show Montgomery what he’s missing out on.