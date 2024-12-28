With the Chicago Bears needing a new head coach in 2025, many names have emerged as potential fits. Most recently, former Seattle Seahawks and USC head coach Pete Carroll's name was mentioned as a possible fit for the Bears' head coaching vacancy, which Bears receiver DJ Moore seemingly would be on board for. Following the rumors, Moore joined 670 The Score, giving his thoughts on the possibility of the Bears bringing in Carroll.

“He's respected, and he has done it at a high level,” Moore said. “Everybody would have to pay attention and listen. Because he has done it already.”

As a coach, Carroll is one of the top coaches potentially interested in the Bears' open head coach position.

Carroll began his coaching career in 1973 as a graduate assistant for the University of Pacific, spending three years with the Tigers. Then, following stints with Arkansas, Iowa State, Ohio State, and North Carolina State, Carroll would return to Pacific for one season in 1983 as a defensive coordinator.

After his final season with Pacific, Carroll would make his first entrance into the NFL, joining the Buffalo Bills as a defensive backs coach in 1984.

Not long after, Carroll would get his first head coaching gig with the New York Jets in 1994, leading them to a 6-10 record.

However, after a couple of years as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator following his time with the Jets, Carroll made his second attempt at being a head coach, leading the New England Patriots from 1997-99. In those three seasons, the Patriots were 27-21 under the second-time head coach.

Carroll's next move is when his legacy truly started, as he joined the USC Trojans from 2001-09, coaching the team to an overall record of 97-19 and cementing himself in NCAA history.

That's not where Carroll would call it quits, however.

After making a legacy for himself at USC, he joined the Seahawks and coached them for 14 years. In that time, Carroll led the Seahawks to a 137-89-1 record, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one.

Along with his two Super Bowl appearances, Carroll led Seattle to 10 playoff runs in 14 years, nearly making the postseason each season.

Former HC Pete Carroll ‘respected' by Bears WR DJ Moore

Now, going back to what Moore said, the Bears could certainly use a proven leader like Carroll running the show.

However, it's a tricky situation for a team looking to build around their No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.

Given his spry age of 73, it's difficult to decide between the older coach who's run the show and the new guy on the block with unknown potential.

As of Week 17 in the 2024 season, the most likely head coach candidates for the Bears are Carroll, Ben Johnson, and Mike Vrabel.

Of those three, Johnson has the highest upside, considering his offensive mind and age, paired with a second-year quarterback with all of the tools.

At the same time, Johnson's abilities as a head coach are completely unknown. He could be great, or he could be awful. Without having experience as a head coach before, he's a gamble.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Carroll is much less of a gamble, given his extensive resume.

And after hearing what Moore had to say about him as the Bears' next coach, the receiver doesn't seem opposed to the former Seahawks' head coach making his way to Halas Halle.