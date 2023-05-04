The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have been a rather dormant rivalry over the better part of the past 20 years, as both organizations have struggled with consistency and constantly have been found pushing out mediocre production on the field. However, now heading into the 2023 campaign, it seems the two clubs are on the rise which has given the fanbases a bit of rejuvenated animosity toward one another. Of course, with this, Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s latest comments have only continued to stir the proverbial pot of disdain.

On a recent episode of his podcast, St. Brown shared his feelings on the Bears fan base from what he witnessed at the 2023 NFL Draft, going as far as to blast them for being “the worst” that he’s seen.

“Worst fanbase ever. Like this (heads down), on their phones. Just tired. You see the Lions next to them. Just turnt, lit,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said of Bears fans. “They were standing up and you guys were sitting down. That tells me everything.”

Despite the fact that the Detroit Lions went 8-2 over their last 10 games of the 2022 regular season and finished with their first winning record since 2017, the Bears have been the club to have received an ample amount of attention this offseason.

What with their acquisition of stud wide receiver DJ Moore and revamping their offensive line with a combination of free agency endeavors and draft savvy, the Bears are penciled in as a team to monitor heading into this season.

In 2023, expect this 90-year rivalry to see a much-needed spark.