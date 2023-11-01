The Chicago Bears granted Jaylon Johnson permission to find a trade before the deadline, but no deal was made

The story of the NFL Trade Deadline often centers around what deals end up getting done, but one trade deadline story worth monitoring related to a deal that wasn't made in the Windy City. The Chicago Bears were active at the deadline, sending a 2nd round pick to Washington in exchange for Montez Sweat, who should provide some drastically needed help to Chicago's front four. But it was the lack of a deal centered around cornerback Jaylon Johnson that was perhaps the most surprising outcome of the day.

Upset that he had not yet been given a lucrative contract extension, Jaylon Johnson made his feelings perfectly clear less than two weeks ago following a Bears win over the Raiders, where Johnson picked off two passes, including one that he returned for a touchdown. Johnson wanted to be paid, and his play so far this season had warranted it. Bears GM Ryan Poles wasn't prepared to budge, and at the eleventh hour, Johnson was granted permission to seek a trade.

The 4 PM deadline arrived and no deal was made, despite efforts from a handful of teams who reportedly hoped to acquire one of the highest graded defensive backs in the NFL this season according to Pro Football Focus. When asked by reporters if he thought he was going to be traded on Tuesday afternoon, Johnson's response couldn't have been more direct (h/t Courtney Cronin of ESPN).

“Oh yeah. For sure.”

Ryan Poles opted to keep Jaylon Johnson in the building, and one would assume that it's because he expects that Johnson, a free agent next spring, may be willing to re-sign with Chicago if the price is right. I'm skeptical, and not just of Poles' plan to retain Johnson. I'm officially skeptical of everything this regime is doing, from Poles to Eberflus to the coaching staff that they built together, which continues to fall apart.