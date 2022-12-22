By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears.

On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable against the Bears due to a calf injury.

Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was limited in the team’s session on Wednesday due to his calf issue. The Bills then decided to play it safe with the lineman’s ailment by keeping him out of practice on Thursday.

For now, all eyes are on Saturday and whether Oliver will receive the green light to play against Chicago.

Oliver has dealt with multiple injuries in his fourth campaign in Buffalo. For one, an ankle injury that he suffered during the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams forced him to miss three consecutive contests. He also nursed a pectoral injury earlier this month, although the ailment did not sideline him from any games.

Buffalo is also keeping a close watch on defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has missed back-to-back matchups due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during the team’s Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots. Phillips has been listed as questionable for Week 16, and if head coach Sean McDermott elects to rule out both defensive linemen against the Bears, then running back David Montgomery could possibly receive an increase in rush attempts in the contest.

The Bills currently boast an 11-3 record and hold the top spot in the AFC East standings, while the Bears sit in last place in the NFC North with a 3-11 record.