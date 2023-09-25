In a sense, the Chicago Bears' brutal loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday was something many had seen coming. The Bears had a wild week heading into a game in which they had to be at their best to take down the reigning Super Bowl champions on the road, but they were not even remotely close to competitive in Week 3. Still, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not losing hope, believing the losing is part of a grand process.

“I'm looking at it like the big picture, life in general to be honest with you,” Fields shared after the Chiefs game (h/t Courtney Cronin of ESPN). “I think this past week has had me kind of look at it like: What are the important things in life? Because you know when things are going good, you feel me, not, say, whatever.

The Bears' loss on Sunday came on the heels of the abrupt and controversial resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

“I think these past couple of weeks have made me appreciate the little things in life like being able to play this game. Every opportunity I get to go out there and play, I'm going to have fun. I'm going to play my hardest and, you know, just thank God for giving me the ability to play. So, no matter what the scoreboard is, I'm going to keep doing the same mindset and just pushing to keep moving forward.”

The best cure for Chicago's malaise is winning. Now 0-3, Justin Fields and the Bears will look to stop their skid in Week 4 in a showdown of two winless squads, as they host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field.