The Chicago Bears will have a tough task as they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bears-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bears lost 27-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Unfortunately, the Bears endured more of the same issues that plagued them in Week 1. Justin Fields went 16 for 29 while passing for 211 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Also, he ran only four times for three yards. Fields was brutally honest when talking to the media after the loss. Sadly, things are in a bad place for the former first-round pick.

The running game did not have time to build on anything because the Bears fell behind. Thus, Khalil Herbert ran the ball only seven times for 35 yards while catching one pass for 23 yards. DJ Moore caught six passes for 104 yards, while Chase Claypool added three catches for 36 yards. T.J. Edwards was solid on defense, with 12 tackles, including five solo takedowns.

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. Ultimately, it was a defensive throwdown as Chris Jones came back with a vengeance, garnering 1.5 sacks, a solo tackle, and a pass deflection. Conversely, Patrick Mahomes went 29 for 41 with 305 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Isiah Pacheco rushed 12 times for 70 yards. Unfortunately, he is dealing with a hamstring injury and may not play this weekend.

The Bears lead the all-time series 7-6. Yet, the Chiefs bounced the Bars 26-3 in the last meeting at Solider Field in 2019. The Bears won the last game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2015.

Here are the Bears-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Chiefs Odds

Chicago Bears: +12.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3

TV: FOX, FOX Sports, YouTube Primetime and YouTube TV

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears have work to do. Hence, it all starts with the quarterback. The Bears expect Field to do more. Instead of standing around waiting for the defense to sack him, Fields must adjust and make plays with his legs or check down to the running back. Fields has passed for 427 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 13 times for 62 yards and a score.

Herbert has 16 tushes for 62 yards while also catching four passes for 60 yards. Meanwhile, Moore has eight catches for 192 yards. Cole Kmet has three catches for 36 yards and a score.

The defense has not played great, either. Yet, there is some talent. Yannick Ngakove has five solo tackles and one sack. Sadly, he has the only sack on the team. The Bears have not registered an interception yet. Therefore, this defense must find a way to get going. But it won't be easy against Mahomes.

The Bears will cover the spread if they can run the ball and check the clock up. Then, the pass rush must find a way to get to Mahomes to prevent him from torching their secondary.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs have not looked like themselves through two games. Yet, they are still a respectable 1-1 and hope to continue the momentum this week. Mahomes has passed for 531 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 13 times for 75 yards. The rest of the offense must step up.

Pacheco has 20 rushes for 93 yards while also catching five passes for 31 yards. Meanwhile, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has seven rushes for 27 yards. Justin Watson has five catches for 107 yards, while Skyy Moore has three receptions for 70 yards. Additionally, Marquez Valdez-Scantling has four receptions for 61 yards. Rashee Rice has five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, tight end Travis Kelce has four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has had some good moments. Ultimately, Mike Donna has four solo tackles and 1.5 sacks, while George Karlaftis has added four solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Expect both to continue to play a role.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if Mahomes continues to play his game and his playmakers step up. Likewise, the defense must contain Fields and turn him into a pocket passer.

Final Bears-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Bears are not likely to win the game. Moreover, they are more likely to be on the bad end of a blowout. They have the capability of making this a close game. Sadly, it is not what will likely happen. The Chiefs will roll over the Bears and show them what a real contender looks like.

Final Bears-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: -12.5 (-110)