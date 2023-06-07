The Chicago Bears are hoping that quarterback Justin Fields takes a leap in year three of his career with an improved roster, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicted that to happen. Breer's stat prediction for Justin Fields and comparison to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should excite Bears fans.

“I'll go with 63% completions, 3,200 yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 800 yards rushing – an I do that to put Fields in between campaigns Jalen Hurts posted in 2021 and '22,” Albert Breer said in an article for Sports Illustrated. “I believe Fields was a better passer coming out than Hurts was, but he doesn't have the circumstances that Hurts got over the last couple years.”

What should encourage Bears fans even more is that Breer believes that Fields' makeup will make him ascend as a player, just as Hurts' did with the Eagles.

“Hurts has. I remember last year talking to a veteran evaluator about him, and what lesson he'd take from missing on Hurts into scouting quarterbacks in the future,” Breer said in an article for Sports Illustrated. “His answer was that a team should never underestimate the makeup of a player. As such, Hurts, in so many ways, willed himself to become better in places where, again, guys generally don't ascend as pros. And knowing what I know about Fields' makeup, and what he's done in Chicago the last couple offseasons, makes me think he can make the kind of jumps Hurts did.”