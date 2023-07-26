Don't expect Chicago Bears signal caller Justin Fields to appear in season 2 of Netflix's “Quarterback.”

Fields thought appearing in the sports documentary could produce a negative ripple effect, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

“Just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone,” Fields said on Tuesday. “I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what's going on in the building.”

The first season of Netflix's “Quarterback” featured Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota. The sports documentary featured the lives of the three quarterbacks on and off the football field during the 2022 NFL season.

Can Justin Fields make Bears history in 2023?

While the opportunity to appear on Netflix was enticing, it seems Justin Fields is locked in on the 2023 NFL campaign. He enters his third season as the Bears' starting quarterback in the fall.

Fields is in the NFL record books as the quarterback with the most rushing yards in a regular-season game. He racked up 178 yards on the ground in Chicago's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins last NFL season.

Now, the big question looms: can Fields rewrite the league record books with his cannon of an arm?

No Bears quarterback (including Sid Luckman, Jay Cutler, Jim McMahon, and Jim Harbaugh) has ever passed for 4,000 yards in a season. Fields remains confident he will top the 4,000-yard passing mark in his third NFL campaign. He had 2,242 passing yards in 2022.

There's reason to believe Fields' claim is legitimate. Newly-acquired wide receivers DJ Moore and Chase Claypool will be his main weapons in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

If Justin Fields becomes the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history, it's a shame we won't see it in the second season of Netflix's “Quarterback.”